Jingle Bell Bazaar
The eighth annual Jingle Bell Bazaar Indoor Holiday Art Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Gateway Conference Center, 3200 Commerce Drive, Richburg. Turn into the BP Gas Station and take an immediate left to follow the frontage road. Enter the building at the covered main entrance. Admission is free to the bazaar, which will feature handmade one-of-a-kind gifts for the holidays made by local artisans. Items for sale will include jewelry, ornaments, candles, Christmas pillows, paintings, wreaths, pottery, pet toys and treats, soaps and lotions, baked goods and more. Vendors include Bee Vintage, Aultman Woodworks, Crazy Stone Girl, Serenity Acres Farm, Star Boutique Customs, Papa’s Workshop, Under The Southern Stars, Dirt Dauber Deb’s Mobile Gem Mine, Bead Native and many others. Sweet Southern Java coffee truck will be set up on site, as well as the First Due Food Company food truck. For more information, call the Arts Council at 803-581-2030 or email to artschester@truvista.net.