Asset Management
Once you have an asset, it is important to protect it. Doing so involves research, careful management and long-term planning.
We’ve noticed something since the City of Chester obtained the former YMCA building, initiated some repair work and made it the new recreation headquarters. A number of entities have reached out to the City about using the space or forming partnerships in general. A couple of groups approached Chester City Council Monday night to inquire about using available space or amenities (like the pool and fitness area) for after school, before school and mentoring programs.
We are not calling anyone’s intentions into question here, questioning the validity of any groups or saying some beneficial partnerships can’t be forged. However, we do think a measure of caution needs to be exercised.
If Chester City Council is ultimately going to allow the space to be used for free by a nonprofit, they need to do some real homework on the group up front. Legitimate charitable organizations have to register with the South Secretary of State’s office and there are various online resources that rank and review charities. If it is ultimately decided that a group has a good reputation and would provide some benefit, a partnership would be fine. If there are red flags, officials need to remember that anything that group does will reflect not only on them but also on the City as a whole. So great care needs to be taken.
If an entity is for-profit or takes in money of any kind, a whole separate situation presents itself. At this point, space to do anything is valuable. Try to rent a building or ballroom for a party or reunion and you’ll quickly realize that “space” is essentially its own industry. As of the last time it was discussed, the Chester Aquatics and Fitness Center (formerly the YMCA) was about $100,000 in the red and the City as a whole was projected to end the fiscal year with a deficit of more than $200,000. There was also an ominous warning that the City is on pace to run out of money by next July. With all that in mind, the building NEEDS to generate revenue. Due diligence is still required on who the City is doing business with, but if space is going to be allotted to someone making money, they need to be paying money. In fact, the space should be open to the highest bidder.
There are some other perils that have presented themselves over the years in partnerships the City has forged. On two occasions, City taxpayers have been on the hook for huge sums because the City did not collect money that was due to it (the Summer Feeding Program was the most recent example). That is more about management than just space, but it is something else to consider.
If that building has people interested in using it, for business, for recreation or for charitable endeavors, then it is an asset. We are sure the City is viewing it that way and will do the management, research and planning in terms of possible partnerships necessary to maintain and improve its value.