Sheriff Dorsey at community meeting

At a community meeting Monday night, Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey provided a “10,000 foot view” of violent crime in and around Chester and what law enforcement is doing to combat such crimes. On the same day, the Sheriff, Chester PD, Mayor Wanda Stringfellow and Solicitor Randy Newman released a joint statement pledging to work together to eradicate these types of crimes.

 PHOTO BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

For Susan Kovas, the path to organizing a meeting to discuss a Neighborhood Watch began on Mother’s Day. Someone shot bullets into her son’s car on Academy Street.

“He surprised me by coming home, and during the day, we heard a terrible noise, and we went out and saw our neighbors out, and we go outside. His car has been shot up and a neighbor on the corner had four gunshots fired into her home. It was a true miracle that day, because there were about 17 of our neighbors on porches and in their yards and out walking, and there were 50 bullet casings in the street.

