For Susan Kovas, the path to organizing a meeting to discuss a Neighborhood Watch began on Mother’s Day. Someone shot bullets into her son’s car on Academy Street.
“He surprised me by coming home, and during the day, we heard a terrible noise, and we went out and saw our neighbors out, and we go outside. His car has been shot up and a neighbor on the corner had four gunshots fired into her home. It was a true miracle that day, because there were about 17 of our neighbors on porches and in their yards and out walking, and there were 50 bullet casings in the street.
“I can remember one of us saying that was a one-of-a-kind incident, and then towards the end of May, we found out that a man had been shot on Wylie Street,” Kovas said. In July there was another shooting incident on Academy Street and at the end of July, a jammed handgun was found at the corner of Smith and Academy Streets.
“That’s a whole lot of incidents in a short period of time, and that doesn’t come anywhere near the other incidents we heard about in our community, such as the case where a 15 year old was killed by gunshots,” she said.
“We wanted to have a meeting where we presented solutions,” Kovas said at the start of the gathering at Purity Presbyterian Social Hall.
Purity Presbyterian Church Pastor Jason Myers told the crowd, “This is not a new issue for us: many of you have lived in this community all of your lives and you have seen how gun violence has continued to impact us as a community,” he said.
City Councilman Wade Young said he was heartened by the number of people who had shown up for the meeting and were interested in beginning a Neighborhood Watch and to try and figure out what to do about the issues they all share.
Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey started his presentation by bringing the point home and stating one of the shootings took place 200 yards from where this meeting was.
He then provided what he called the “10,000 foot, birdseye view” of what law enforcement is doing regarding these violent crimes. He started with a little background on crime in America.
“Violent crime in America has increased exponentially, there has been an uptick in the past four to five years. We’re not talking about the violent crimes of the 80s and early 90s. During the crack cocaine epidemic, we saw murder rates, violent crime rates, gun crime rates off the charts.
“The murder rate increase is like what we would expect in Kabul, Afghanistan or in Baghdad.
“What can we blame this on? Who is to blame? All of us — look at what we have become complacent with. Think back to when you were a child 30 years ago, what was on TV compared to what is on now? Think about the video games you played as a child…think about those types of entertainment, and think about what’s entertaining our kids today. (What’s on TV today) would not have been acceptable in the Dorsey household. It was nothing for a parent to walk in and hear something from the kitchen that was said inappropriately on the TV, and for them to walk in and cut the TV off.
“The Bible calls this a heart of stone. I call it a calloused mind and a calloused heart. We have come complacent to these things, and they don’t mean anything to us.
“You know about the recent murders we’ve had, including the killing of a 15-year old. I think about the kids who were around that murder when he died. How do you think that impacted them? Think it will have a long-term lasting impact on them?”
We are becoming used to such things, Dorsey added.
He said from a police perspective the county and the City are unified in reducing and ultimately, eradicating violent crime in Chester County, not just the city. He referenced a joint statement law enforcement, Mayor Wanda Stringfellow and the Solicitor put out just hours before the meeting (see the N&R’s breaking story elsewhere in this issue). The law enforcement agencies had a meeting on this violent crime uptick a few weeks ago, and the joint statement is a result of that. The statement merely puts into writing things the agencies have already been doing to collaborate on stopping these crimes.
Federal and state agencies have increased their resources to aid Chester County and the City of Chester, Dorsey said. SLED has committed investigators to help investigate the shooting cases and the murders.
“We’re not just talking about responding to these shooting calls, we’re talking about actually helping us investigate those crimes as well,” Dorsey said.
He said the City of Chester Police Department is at probably their lowest personnel level ever (there are five officers total); the Chester Sheriff’s Office is probably at their highest personnel level, even though there are still significant vacancies in investigators and narcotics officers. Dorsey said he doesn’t have experienced officers that he can move into those role, and second, he can’t afford to lose any officers from the road patrol division.
SLED, the S.C. Highway Patrol, FBI and the ATF have committed their resources to helping with these violent crimes.
“And everything we do that involves the City, the City Police Department is right there next to us,”
he said. “They are the primary jurisdiction; whatever they’re doing, we are right there beside them, supporting them. If they don’t have something, they’ve got it with me. If I don’t have it, then federal and sate law enforcement has.”
Dorsey said he knows the citizens are frustrated.
“I know you don’t want to hear those gunshots. I don’t either. We have to approach this proactively and reactively,” he said.
The Sheriff’s Office has increased the police presence and patrolling of what Dorsey calls the “Bypass Bubble,” the area in and around the J.A. Cochran Bypass where most of the gun crimes are taking place.
“We have more people, more resources deployed in that area than we have in the rest of the county at all. This is a big county, 580 square miles. On a good day, I have five deputies patrolling this entire county, but because of this increase in violent crime and shooting calls, we have been paying overtime and getting people to come in and work more,” he said.
He mentioned a recent operation where several illegal firearms were seized, but “we’re able to respond quicker to these shots fired call, but we’re not as lucky as we want to be; the deputies are getting to the scene of these calls within 30-90 seconds, but the bad guy is still gone,” he said.
This is the first part of the meeting story. Check in next week’s issue for the second part where Sheriff Dorsey answers questions from the audience and Cpl. Tobias with the Chester City PD discusses Neighborhood Watch and games out some 911 scenarios with volunteers from the audience.