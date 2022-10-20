While Nikki Haley was Governor of South Carolina, she created the Original Six Foundation to provide students in rural counties with the tools they need to succeed in schools. Haley and the Foundation returned to Rocky Creek Sporting Clays in Richburg for the fourth year to raise money for this initiative that seeks to improve and enhance educational opportunities for students in rural counties.

Haley, who is also the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, was the featured speaker before the day’s Sporting Clay Tournament event

