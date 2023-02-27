The Academy for Teaching and Learning had a lot to celebrate recently as they cut the ribbon on their sparkling new multipurpose building.
The building was the Academy’s entry on the Chester County penny sales tax list of projects for the 2020 round. The grant from the sales tax was $500,000, matched by close to another $500,000 by the school, Academy Administrator Robyn Caldwell explained.
“We decided to build the multipurpose building and applied for the penny sales tax money back in 2020. We received the $500,000, which allowed us to begin building much sooner. We had been saving for such a building.
“Our students didn’t have a space for physical education -- we had a small classroom that we used in case of inclement weather, but that wasn't big enough for us to do any kind of activity, that was just for classroom instruction if the weather were color or rainy. We normally held all of our P.E. class activity outside, so that kind of made us dependent on the weather,” Caldwell said.
“We knew there was a great need for a facility for our P.E. program, but there was also a great need for a place for any type of parent program that we had, because we have such overwhelming response any time we have any program, that the cafeteria (the space the school usually used for programs open to visitors) was always filled to capacity,” she said.
“We always knew that we needed that, but money was of course, always the issue, so we saved and we were close to what we needed, but when we applied for that penny sales tax money, we asked for $500,000 with the understanding we would match (or almost match) that. We had gotten some estimates from some construction companies, and they estimated it would cost about $900,000 to build the facility,” Caldwell said. The school pledged to put in the $400,000 needed to bring that total with the penny sales tax amount of $500,000 to the total needed.
ATL chose architectural firm Craig Gaulden Davis to design the facility and Marsh Bell Constriction to build it,. Caldwell said.
“They came in, helped us out and learned about our school, about our philosophy and kept us in the loop. They listened to us about what we needed and what we wanted,” she said. “They designed a 7,000 sq. ft. facility that met our needs.”
The facility has been in use since last December (fourth and fifth grades used the stage for a holiday program right before the Academy went on Christmas break,) but the ribbon cutting was deferred until recently.
The multipurpose facility has space for the P.E. program under Logan “Coach P” Pemberton and has a stage for performances and bleachers for parents and visitors, as well as basketball and volleyball courts.
“This is a space that we can enjoy for years to come,” Caldwell said.