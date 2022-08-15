Most of the students that Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton spoke to on the first day of school on Monday were glad to be back. Of course, there were a few students who said they were not. He hoped they would change their minds by the end of the day.
But reluctant or not, students from each of the Chester County schools got a chance to the see Dr. Sutton as he and district Marketing & Communications Director Chris Christoff toured each of them on the first day back.
The N&R came along on part of that tour as Dr. Sutton and Mr. Christoff visited classrooms and spoke to teachers and staff at Chester Park, ticking off visits to School of the Arts, School of Inquiry and COLT on the list.
Dr. Sutton even stopped in at a music class at Chester Park and laid down a few beats on the djembe drum.
As the tour progressed, Dr. Sutton remarked on the energy that was everywhere in the schools on Monday morning.
“There’s an energy here, the faculty, students, staff are excited to be back, and I’m sure the parents are excited their students are back in school. It’s great that we have students back in the building; that’s what we’re here for. I’m excited to get the year rolling, and just want to keep things moving forward.
“This is what we do; this is our bread and butter, educating students on a daily basis,” he said.