Most of the students that Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton spoke to on the first day of school on Monday were glad to be back. Of course, there were a few students who said they were not. He hoped they would change their minds by the end of the day.

But reluctant or not, students from each of the Chester County schools got a chance to the see Dr. Sutton as he and district Marketing & Communications Director Chris Christoff toured each of them on the first day back.

