Barron and Dantzler-Baker Funeral Homes will be observing their annual Public Servants Appreciation Day on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They are inviting all Chester County Fire, Rescue, EMS and Law Enforcement personnel to join them for lunch at Chester State Park. This is an annual event over the past few years for Barron and Dantzler-Baker to say thank you to those first responders for their service.
Barron, Dantzler-Baker hold annual Public Servant Appreciation BBQ
By N&R STAFF
-
- Updated
bgarner
