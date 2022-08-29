Barron BBQ

Law enforcement and other first responders get a thank you and a plate of good BBQ last year from the staff at Barron and Dantzler-Baker Funeral Homes as part of their annual Public Servant Appreciation Day.

 FILE PHOTO

Barron and Dantzler-Baker Funeral Homes will be observing their annual Public Servants Appreciation Day on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They are inviting all Chester County Fire, Rescue, EMS and Law Enforcement personnel to join them for lunch at Chester State Park. This is an annual event over the past few years for Barron and Dantzler-Baker to say thank you to those first responders for their service.

