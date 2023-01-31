It was a very good week for the Great Falls boys basketball team. A perfect one, in fact.

The Red Devils went 3-0 and last week and remained unbeaten in region play. They started things on Tuesday with a convincing 71-49 region victory over C.A. Johnson. Dre Coleman had a big night, scoring 22 points. Deuce Fair and Aiden Fair each added 15 points for Great Falls.

