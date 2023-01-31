It was a very good week for the Great Falls boys basketball team. A perfect one, in fact.
The Red Devils went 3-0 and last week and remained unbeaten in region play. They started things on Tuesday with a convincing 71-49 region victory over C.A. Johnson. Dre Coleman had a big night, scoring 22 points. Deuce Fair and Aiden Fair each added 15 points for Great Falls.
On Thursday, Great Falls went on the road for a non-region contest against AA Fairfield Central and rolled to a 67-34 win. Coleman had 17, Deuce Fair had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists and Aaden Fair was also in double figures with 11.
On Friday, the Red Devils blew out region foe The Governor’s School for Science and Math (GSSM) 73-25. Great Falls went deep to its bench fairly early against the overmatched opponent. Deuce Fair and Jalyn Sanders had 16 each, Aaden Fair scored 15, Gavin Hood added 11 and Coleman recorded a double-double, with 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Great Falls improved to 6-0 in region play going into Tuesday night’s region game at McBee.
The Great Falls girls team also had a good week, beating C.A. Johnson 60-47 and GSSM 35-19. The Lady Devils struggled for wins early in the season, but that came against a rugged slate of AA and AAA squads. Since getting to region play, the Lady Devils are 4-1 with the only loss coming to McBee. They had a shot to avenge that loss Tuesday night.
The Lewisville girls team defeated C.A. Johnson on Friday night 46-24. The boys routed Riverwalk Academy 59-8 on Monday and lost a close one to C.A. Johnson on Friday 41-39. They played host to GSSM Tuesday night.