BBNB Open House

Standing ready to assist the community in the Battered But Not Broken "community hub" are Outreach Coordinator Kaitlyn Trithart, BBNB Executive Director Tammy Williams and BBNB staffer Patricia Davis.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

At a recent Open House at the Battered But Not Broken (BBNB) offices, Director Tammy Williams explained how the ministry has expanded their services, along with community partners, to turn the office space into what she likes to call a "community hub".

"When I thought about the community hub, I thought about Pathways in Rock Hill, not trying to reinvent any wheels, but to have our offices as a place that is shared space. That means the Austin Wilkes Society comes here, the Palmetto Citizens Against Sexual Assault (PCASA) comes here, i58 comes to hold various support and informational groups, not only for the groups' participants, but also gives the community access to them as well," Williams said.

