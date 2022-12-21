At a recent Open House at the Battered But Not Broken (BBNB) offices, Director Tammy Williams explained how the ministry has expanded their services, along with community partners, to turn the office space into what she likes to call a "community hub".
"When I thought about the community hub, I thought about Pathways in Rock Hill, not trying to reinvent any wheels, but to have our offices as a place that is shared space. That means the Austin Wilkes Society comes here, the Palmetto Citizens Against Sexual Assault (PCASA) comes here, i58 comes to hold various support and informational groups, not only for the groups' participants, but also gives the community access to them as well," Williams said.
This shared space idea started with the Salvation Army, which for a time, operated out of the BBNB offices on a periodic basis. When the Salvation Army pulled their presence from Chester County, the Chester County Ministerial Association entrusted BBNB with the funds they normally sent to the Salvation Army to assist Chester County residents in 2023 for some of the services that agency provided.
Battered But Not Broken Outreach Coordinator Kaitlyn Trithart explained that they have set up methods to determine what services that people who come to the offices need. She has also canvassed the area to see what services people need that BBNB offers or what agencies provide that they can make referrals.
She has done research to determine what services are available to Chester County citizens, from organizations such as Carolina Community Actions or the Fort Lawn Community Center, and she provides that information to the clients, or if they are unable to contact those agencies and go through their intake processes, she facilitates that too.
"A lot of people don't have access to a computer or a printer, to print out applications to places like the S.C. State Housing Authority -- you do that mainly online, so I can print out the application for them and then they can either come here, or I go to their home to help them with the application process," she said.
Williams added, "This is one of the newest things here at Chester's community hub. Since January of 2022 we now have five employees." Williams has been a "one-woman band" carrying on the work of BBNB with a dedicated board, but she has for a long time been the only one in the BBNB "Community Hub" to do the intake and deal with the paperwork.
Battered But Not Broken served the community at the beginning of this year by participating in the PIT (Point in Time) count of the county's homeless population. In their capacity as the Organic Helpers, PIT Count enumerators went out in the community to get an accurate count of the number of homeless in Chester County.
In 2023 BBNB is partnering with the Chester County Homelessness Prevention Program, the Fort Lawn Community Center and GRASP in Great Falls to raise awareness of the January 25, 2023 PIT (Point in Time) Count.
Williams said in a previous article that the purpose of this count, completed annually, is to identify the homelessness situation so that local municipalities in the counties with documented homelessness can apply for funds from the state to alleviate the problem.
The services that Battered But Not Broken offers to the community have expanded out from their York Road community hub location, as Trithart canvasses the neighborhood to see what services people need.
"It's going to take some time for Kaitlyn to build up her caseload, because she is the Outreach Coordinator but also the case manager," Williams said.
Other employees, including a cognitive behavioral therapist, are the "different pieces of the puzzle" to provide services from the BBNB Community Hub.