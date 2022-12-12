The Battered But Not Broken ministry is seeking too serve the homeless population in Chester County in several ways. They are asking for donations of items that will help homeless individuals in the county better survive the coming winter, as well as providing them with other daily items they might need. They are seeking donations of items such as:
- Coats (new or gently worn for people of all ages)
- Hats
- Gloves
- Blankets
- Hand warmers
- Soap
- Toothbrushes & Toothpaste
- Deodorant
- Small non-perishable food items (crackers, Vienna sausages, p-nut butter, etc.)
- Hand sanitizer
- Socks
Items for donation can be dropped off to the Battered But Not Broken office located at 564 Old York Road in Chester. BBNB thanks any/all donors, for their time and generosity.
The organization is partnering with the Chester County Homelessness Prevention Program, the Fort Lawn Community Center and GRASP in Great Falls to raise awareness of the January 25, 2023 PIT (Point in Time) Count of the homeless population in Chester County.
The purpose of this count, completed annually, is to identify the homelessness situation so that local municipalities in the counties with documented homelessness
can apply for funds from the state to alleviate the problem.
Volunteers are needed to go out and assesses the homeless situation and where people without homes may be, whether under bridges, behind stores, in outdoor camps or in homes without running water or electricity.
If you would like to volunteer as a PIT Count enumerator, contact the Battered But Not Broken office at 803-385-2290 and you will be connected to your community contact.
Training on how to fill out identifying paperwork will be done the week before the actual count. Volunteers can include community members and law enforcement.
The homeless items collected from the donations mentioned above will be distributed during the PIT count to the homeless population.