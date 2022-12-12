The Battered But Not Broken ministry is seeking too serve the homeless population in Chester County in several ways. They are asking for donations of items that will help homeless individuals in the county better survive the coming winter, as well as providing them with other daily items they might need. They are seeking donations of items such as:

  • Coats (new or gently worn for people of all ages)
  • Hats
  • Gloves
  • Blankets
  • Hand warmers
  • Soap
  • Toothbrushes & Toothpaste
  • Deodorant
  • Small non-perishable food items (crackers, Vienna sausages, p-nut butter, etc.)
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Socks

