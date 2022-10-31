Dear Editor:
I was surprised to see myself pictured with David Beverley Sr. in his campaign ad in the Wednesday Oct. 26, 2022 issue of The News & Reporter as though I were endorsing his candidacy.
Mr. Beverley is running for the Chester County Council at-large seat. The day the picture was taken Mr. Beverley was indeed providing a computer service to BBNB and a picture was taken, but I was not informed before having this picture used in the ad.
Going forward, I believe that permission should be sought before someone uses a person’s picture in an ad without their consent, especially in a political ad that could suggest endorsement of that candidate. Neither I nor my organization Battered But Not Broken are endorsing any candidates. I wish each candidate Godspeed.
Tammy Williams
Director of BBNB
