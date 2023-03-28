The Great Falls community was saddened recently by the news that Coach Elizabeth Dockery, P.E. teacher at Great Falls Elementary School, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the age of 49 due to a blood clot from a foot injury that she was healing from.
A memorial service was held for her on Saturday in the GFES gymnasium where she taught and considered her “home away from home” according to her husband Darrin.
She was a long time member of Mt Dearborn United Methodist Church and Blackstock resident.
Mrs. Dockery was a daughter of Mrs. Cheryl Tate Carter and US Army Retired, CW3 Lee Carter. She was a graduate of Fort Campbell High School, completed her Bachelors of Science from Austin Peay State University, and her Masters in Health and Human Science at California University of Pennsylvania. She taught children in Clarksville Tennessee, and taught inner city children in Raleigh North Carolina. She taught Physical Education at Great Falls Elementary School for 20 years where her love of two generations of children caused many to successfully value their health and individual potential. They lovingly called her “Coach Doc”.
In addition to her parents she is survived by her husband Mr. Darrin Dockery, and her son Second Lieutenant Seth Suter of Fort Hood, Texas, and special family friend US Army Retired, CW3 Kim Smith.
Memorials may be made to GRASP, PO Box 424, Great Falls SC 29055 or Greenlawn Cemetery Memorial Fund, PO Box 191, Great Falls SC 29055.
Great Falls Elementary Principal Tammy Taylor posted the following on the school’s social media: ‘it is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our PE Teacher, Ms. Elizabeth Dockery, most affectionately known to all of us as Coach Doc.
‘Coach Doc, a beloved member of our faculty and the Great Falls Community passed away early (Wednesday) morning.
‘This is a tremendous loss to both our school family and this community. Please keep the Dockery family and our school in your thoughts as they go through this difficult time.
‘At GFE, our hearts are broken ... and we are still trying to recover from such unsettling news this morning; however, we want you to know that we are here - if you need us ... and will do our best to support the students, staff, school, and community through this difficult time.’
Former Great Falls High School principal and Chester County School Board member Brenda Fort said in an email statement, “Elizabeth Dockery gave so much of herself to her students that each carries a little bit of her into the future. She cared about their health and well being, and she worked hard to make physical movement important to her students, so they would continue life-long, healthy habits. But most importantly-she was fun!
“We cannot thank a great teacher enough for loving and valuing every child they teach, but “Thank you Coach Dockery for the love you gave to your students; they love you back.”
“Great Falls Elementary School and the Chester County School District is in your debt for all you did and gave for children.”
Chester County School Board Chair Doug Shannon said in a statement, “I am so sorry for our loss of Mrs. Dockery. I did not know her well, only having met her at some school functions. After having read her teacher page, her obituary and comments and talked with some of those who knew her well, l am even more deeply saddened by the loss of such a charming and engaging teacher and member of our community. My heart goes out to her husband Darrin,(Mr. Coach Doc), her son, Lieutenant Seth Dockery, all of the students that she has mentored and guided, and all of those who worked with her and knew her well. You have been blessed with a wonderful gift in having known her in this life. Prayers are lifted for you all.”
Chester County School Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton said, “Mrs. Dockery was a beloved member of her community and took great pride in serving her students. We ask that everyone continue to keep Mrs. Dockery’s family, friends, and the rest of the Great Falls Elementary staff and students in your thoughts and prayers. The district will provide additional support for any staff member in need of assistance in coping with this huge loss.”
Coach Doc also received praise from one of her fellow P.E. teachers and Coaches, Jerry Honeycutt of nearby Indian Land High School, who said, “One of the best P.E. teachers in South Carolina just passed away recently.
“Elizabeth Dockery was a longtime PE teacher at Great Falls Elementary School since 2002 and had been a PE teacher since 1998.
She has made such a positive impact on so many student’s lives as well as the Great Falls community. Elizabeth was a long time SCAHPERD/SCAPES member, served on the OEC-PE committee and presented at PE conferences over the years to share her expertise with PE teachers from around the state.
“She was well respected by her colleagues and was always looking to grow our PE profession.
“Elizabeth was always smiling, had passion, positive energy and worked tirelessly to ensure her students had the BEST PE EXPERIENCE EVERYDAY.
Elizabeth Dockery made us all better, made us feel good and will be missed.”