Good day again Chester, Buddy here this week with more words of wisdom. From today’s subject topic I bet you can’t guess what it is, but I’ll give you a clue. They are right there on the floor as we speak, or maybe under you if you are sitting on them. They are your feet.
There’s no getting around the fact that dogs love feet and everything associated with them. You already know we will eat your shoes and even your socks just because they smell like you. Your feet are the part of you your dogs know best. They’re right there on the floor with us, they’re full of your smell and lots of times, they’re the only part of you that your dog is allowed to sit on.
One reason dogs like feet so much is the same reason that most people stay away from them. Feet pack a whole lot of scent when you think about it. Each foot has about 125,000 sweat glands. That’s enough to keep plenty of smells generated, especially if you are wearing socks and shoes. Dogs get a large portion of their knowledge of the world from their sense of smell, and feet sure do smell.
There are some dogs that worry their human will get just up and leave them. Researchers have found that dogs will sit on the feet of their owners as a way of keeping them from leaving them behind. We don’t want our people to get very far away from us, so we sit on your feet. Large dogs are more likely to sit on your feet than small dogs. Small dogs can climb into your laps while most big dogs are too large for that kind of cuddle time. Sitting on your feet gives us a similar feeling of closeness and reassurance.
But there are some large dogs, myself included, that don’t care that we are large. We will climb right up in your lap and cut the circulation off in your legs to be close to you. There are plenty of dogs that simply want to be near the people they like. They are not all that desperate for attention or reassurance, they just like the closeness. We simply like the physical contact with our people.
Some dogs crave foot contact more than others, and there’s not much you can do about it. Keep your leather shoes in the closet and be grateful that your dog wants to be close to you. Dogs who are truly fearful of being abandoned, however, need some extra reassurance.
Dogs who know they can depend on getting attention at certain times of the day or in certain places are less likely to demand it the rest of the time.
Schedule some cuddle time each day by setting aside five or 10 minutes when your dog can sit on your feet or just sit in your lap. Let him lick your face if necessary simply because he loves the physical contact. He will come to look forward to these special times in the day and be less desperate the rest of the time because he knows something good will be coming.
Insecure dogs that are constantly crowding their people can get frantic when their people are out of sight. The only way to make them feel more confident is to gradually wean them from the clingy contact.
Once or twice a day for a few weeks, attach a leash to your dog’s collar and tie it to something a few feet away from where you are sitting. You want him to be close enough that you’re in sight, but too far away to make physical contact. He may whine at first, but eventually he will give up and lie down. As soon as he is quiet and still a few minutes, toss him a treat and tell him what a good boy he is. Most dogs will catch on very quickly that a little separation can mean the stomach will get a treat. Once they figure out this drill, maybe your feet will get a break.
But on the other hand, if you don’t mind us sitting on you or your feet, forget what I’ve just said and enjoy the affection we have for you. For some of our humans, we may be the only thing that wants to be close to you, be it your feet or your lap.
Buddy’s mama, Ruth Whitman, a retired banker in Chester County, has been the treasurer for Chester Friends of the Animals since it was organized in 2000.
