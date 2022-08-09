Good day again Chester, Buddy here this week with more words of wisdom. From today’s subject topic I bet you can’t guess what it is, but I’ll give you a clue. They are right there on the floor as we speak, or maybe under you if you are sitting on them. They are your feet.

There’s no getting around the fact that dogs love feet and everything associated with them. You already know we will eat your shoes and even your socks just because they smell like you. Your feet are the part of you your dogs know best. They’re right there on the floor with us, they’re full of your smell and lots of times, they’re the only part of you that your dog is allowed to sit on.

Buddy's mama, Ruth Whitman, a retired banker in Chester County, has been the treasurer for Chester Friends of the Animals since it was organized in 2000.

