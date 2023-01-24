He was invited to spring training with the Twins two weeks ago, but Lewisville High graduate Evan “Big E” Sisk will not be making the opening day big league roster in Minnesota. That doesn’t mean he won’t be making his MLB debut this, though.

On Monday, Sisk was traded as part of a deal between the Twins and Kansas City Royals. Sisk, a left-handed reliever, and fellow minor league pitcher Steven Cruz were acquired by the Royals in exchange for former Gold Glove-winning outfielder Michael Taylor.

