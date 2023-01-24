He was invited to spring training with the Twins two weeks ago, but Lewisville High graduate Evan “Big E” Sisk will not be making the opening day big league roster in Minnesota. That doesn’t mean he won’t be making his MLB debut this, though.
On Monday, Sisk was traded as part of a deal between the Twins and Kansas City Royals. Sisk, a left-handed reliever, and fellow minor league pitcher Steven Cruz were acquired by the Royals in exchange for former Gold Glove-winning outfielder Michael Taylor.
An MLB.com article called Sisk “an intriguing prospect” because of his sidearm delivery and because of the impressive numbers he put together last year pitching in both Double-A and Triple-A for the Twins.
He struck out nearly 30% of the batters he faced and lefties hit a puny .080 against him. Overall, he was 5-1 on the mound last season with a 1.57 ERA, striking out 76 batters in 63 innings pitched.
Sisk posted a .90 ERA with 114 strikeouts in 77 innings of work as a senior at Lewisville. He played collegiately at College of Charleston and was a valuable contributor from the get-go. As a junior, he was a dominant starter, going 10-3 with a 2.96 ERA in 15 starts.
Following that year, Sisk was a 16th round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2018 MLB Draft and opted to sign.
He appeared in 20 games for the Rookie League Johnson City Cardinals, posting a 1.76 ERA with five saves. In 2019 he pitched for the Single-A ball Peoria Chiefs, where he had an ERA of 3.25, struck out more than one batter per inning and logged five saves.
He didn’t get a chance to build on that success in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the minor league season. When play resumed in 2021 he moved up to Double-A Springfield, then was involved in another trade, which sent him to the Twins organization.
Pitching for three teams that season, he had a cumulative ERA of 3.91 with 69 strikeouts in 54 innings and a 3-1 record. He began last year in Class A Wichita and was called up to AAA St. Paul.
Sisk actually left for Florida to begin preparation for spring training with the Twins more than a week ago. Sisk was assigned to Triple-A Omaha shortly after the Twins and Royals consummated the trade.