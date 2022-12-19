Big Lots pep talk

Big Lots District Manager Mark Constantine, at left, talks to the Chester team on the occasion of the Grand Opening of the Big Lots store.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

The new Chester Big Lots store opened its doors a couple of weeks ago, but says District Manager Mark Constantine, this isn’t the same Big Lots of years past.

After almost closing their doors a few years ago, the new Big Lots has opened 50 stores across the nation this year. The day the Chester store held their grand Opening, nine other stores were opening the same day, Constantine said.

