The new Chester Big Lots store opened its doors a couple of weeks ago, but says District Manager Mark Constantine, this isn’t the same Big Lots of years past.
After almost closing their doors a few years ago, the new Big Lots has opened 50 stores across the nation this year. The day the Chester store held their grand Opening, nine other stores were opening the same day, Constantine said.
“As you look around the store, you can see that we now have furniture (Big Lots carries the well-known Broyhill brand). We also have a lot of bargains and treasures, as we call them. Bargains are lots of items you’ll find at good prices and treasures are unexpected things that you don’t think, about. As you walk in the store and walk the aisles, you’ll see a lot of things that you didn’t realize that Big Lots carries. We are a different retailer than we were five or 10 years ago. We are a different store,” he said.
Constantine said Big Lots is employing about 35 people at the Chester store. They started about three months ago, renovating the old Wal-Mart building.
“It was an empty shell, and now it’s ready for a grand Opening. We have been open (since Dec. 5) and the Grand Opening was the big Hoo-Rah,” he said.
Constantine explained how the store is laid out, an explanation that will be useful to last-minute Christmas shoppers.
“We have the everyday items that we carry seven days of the week, 365 days a year. But we do have those treasures, those one-time buys, if you will. You can come in at any point and find things that weren’t here three weeks ago or a month ago,” he said.
He said the store is laid out with the everyday items along the edges, the furniture displayed in the middle and on the right as you come in, are the “lots” of special, seasonal, exclusive and short-term items. Right now, this area is full of Christmas specialty items.
Constantine said Big Lots selected Chester because their Rock Hill store is doing well, and they believe this is another area where they will prosper.
“This is a great location for us. You’re going to see more Big Lots going into these smaller areas. There’s a need and we want to fulfill it,” Constantine said.
One of the customers that first week (who was there for the ribbon cutting) was Chester Mayor Wanda Stringfellow.
“I am super excited about Big Lots being in Chester. Number one, I love shopping in Big Lots. Number two, it means there’s no driving to Rock Hill and these dollars can stay in our community. It’s another step towards economic development in the community and employment for our residents as well,” she said.