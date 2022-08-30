Slow and steady does not always win the race.
The visiting Wagener-Salley War Eagles kept things close for a half against Lewisville with a mostly eat-the-clock ground game attack, but the Lions piled up more big plays than they could match and pulled away with a 50-24 victory.
The two teams traded haymakers early on. The War Eagles got the ball first and scored in five plays. Receiver Mekhi Williams covered most of the 65-yard distance of the drive with a 40-yard gain on an end-around, but quarterback Cameron Davis accounted for the other 25 on four carries, including an eight-yard touchdown run. He threw complete on a two-point try to put his team up 8-0.
Lewisville needed just three plays to go 54 yards for a touchdown on the ensuing possession. On third-and-four near midfield, they took a deep shot and paid off with Ian Grissom hitting De’Adrian Robinson perfectly in stride for a 48-yard touchdown pass. A successful try for two tied the score at 8-8.
The Lions took their first lead of the game on their next drive and again only needed three plays to score, with Grissom finding JaCorreun Howze on a 36-yard scoring strike. The PAT made it 15-8 Lions.
Wagener-Salley turned the ball over on downs at the Lewisville 32 on the next drive, but forced a three-and-out and benefited from a short Lions punt. The team went to the air for only the second time of the game, with Davis finding single-coverage and lobbing one towards receiver Chris Kitchings, who out-jumped a defender for the ball and took it to the end zone for a 32-yard score. On the try for two, Davis started to run a quarterback keeper to the right, but stopped on a dime, reversed field and easily scored to put his team back up 16-15 early in the second.
The visitors then tried an onside kick, but were unable to recover it. That gave Lewisville excellent field position and they appeared to take immediate advantage with running back Damion Fee running 47 yards for a score. However, a hold wiped that score out, but the Lions still went back in front. Ja’karri Strong had a tackle-breaking 20-yard run, Fee rumbled for 23 and Grissom capped it with a two-yard touchdown pass to Adreal Gaston. Fee pounded in a two-point try for a 23-16 lead.
Lewisville forced a turnover on the next drive, with RiQuarius Harris getting an interception to set up for Grissom’s four touchdown of the half. This one came on fourth-and-two to Denari Garcia, who slipped uncovered down the middle of the field and pulled in a 30-yarder for a touchdown.
A successful PAT put the score at 30-16.
Wagener-Salley drew closer just before the half with Davis once again taking advantage of single coverage and heaving a deep one to Kitchings. This time the defensive back fell down, Kitchings made the catch inside the five and narrowly got the ball over the pylon for a 31-yard touchdown. The War Eagles ran the same play for two, with Davis almost pulling off a one-man reverse, starting to his right, stopping mid-stride, then pivoting to his left and running untouched for two. Wagener-Salley had the ball near midfield with a shot to score again late but had another big pass play nullified with a hold and the score stood at 30-24 at the half.
As the game wore on, Lewisville’s defense made more plays but the visitors also started to lose the battle of attrition, with a number of players (including Davis) leaving the contest with cramps and injuries. Lewisville kept pulling away with Grissom adding a touchdown on a two-yard keeper on his team’s first possession of the third. Later in the frame, he finished off a drive with a one-yard keeper for a touchdown. At that point, with Wagener-Salley’s smallish roster already depleted, the game went to a running clock.
Lewisville’s defense set up the next score with a fumble recovery that Grissom turned into a 10-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Langley for the final 50-24 score.
Lewisville Coach Leon Boulware got doused with an ice bath by players in celebration of his first home victory as Lions coach. With his team having now scored 94 points in two weeks, Boulware said his team was “starting to click on offense.”
“It’s coming together. We’ve got weapons all around the field. Our guys are doing what they’re supposed to do and the offense takes care of itself. You think you’ve got one thing covered and we hit you with something else,” he said.
Boulware gave his offensive line big-time kudos, saying they allowed his team to run and throw the ball with equal efficiency. His defense had some hiccups early, but played much better in the second half. Boulware said there were some distractions for his team to contend with that may have played a role in that, but they are the best kind of distractions for a team. There was a big pep rally before the game and the stands were packed with a big, loud crowd. There may have been some early jitters as a result but Boulware thanked the community for showing such excellent support.
Grissom threw for right at 200 yards (a total that would have been higher had Lewisville not started so many drives on short fields) and accounted for all seven touchdowns his team scored. He said he has a lot of skill talent to work with but said the attitude of the group is what truly makes it special.
“It’s a blessing to have all those boys around me. They’re all so positive, we all lift each other up. I threw, I think, almost every touchdown to a different player…they all lifted each other up right after. I’m honestly blessed to have them as teammates,” Grissom said.
Grissom has accounted for 12 touchdowns in two games and said that’s the kind of production he expected. He has high expectations of himself and says he has great teammates and coaches around him.
Now 2-0, Lewisville will again be at home this week as the Lions battle Chesterfield.