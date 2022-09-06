The Blackstock community is planning an event for a friend who is battling a serious disease.
The event “A Shower of Love for Jacqueline Jordan Green” is planned for Sunday Sept. 11 from 4-6 p.m. at the Blackstock Fish Camp. Friends and neighbors are invited to come out to the fish camp during those hours to honor Jackie. Everyone is asked to bring a monetary donation or a gift to “shower her in love”. Her daughters has also set up a CashApp profile for her where people can donate. The CashApp is $JackieJGreen25.