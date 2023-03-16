At their March meeting, the Chester County Board of Zoning Appeals approved special exceptions from the Zoning Ordinance for two industries seeking to locate in Chester County.
Chester County Council previously voted unanimously to approve the rezoning request for a possible chemical processing plant, paving the way for the company currently-unnamed industry, to locate a chemical processing plant on the grounds where the former Richburg Magnolia industrial park was to be located, near Bryant Corner Road and Lancaster Highway.
The Chester County Planning Commission recommended council approve the three rezoning requests on three different parcels from ID-2 Limited Industrial to ID-3 General Industrial District.
A representative from the site selection firm for the two named entities, Richburg Magnolias and Advanced Chester, appeared before the Chester County Board of Zoning Appeals to request special exception for the type of manufacturing the industry will be doing, because their manufacturing procedures are not permitted under the ID-3 zoning classification.
The two entities also requested a variance from the 1,000 ft. setback specified in ID-3 to 750 ft. for some parcels, and a variance from 1,000 ft. setback to 150 ft. on some parcels that will not contain the manufacturing process.
Sarah White, a principal with Global Location Strategies, told the zoning board members the initial groundwork for the site selection for the industry is taking place in several states, and the company has not made a final location decision at this time. The firm has ben working with Chester County and the state for about 11 months, White said.
“We’ve really been collaborative throughout this process, so that the company really wants to be a strong community partner. We've been listening to the input throughout this process and the industry really wants to be a good neighbor. One example would be, based on some of the earlier comments, we presented a draft sound and light mitigation plan to Chester County council. We are trying to minimize the impacts to our neighbors,” she said.
In the initial comments as the rezoning requests worked their way through the Chester County Planning Commission and county council, concerns were raised about the amount of traffic on Bryant Corner Road. In the revised plan for the site, the traffic has been relocated to just Highway 9, White said.
The company also proactively asked for a reverter clause, so the property, about 700 acres, would revert to its original zoning classification if the site is not selected.
White explained the company was requesting the special exception to the county zoning ordinance due to the NAICS code, the North American Industry Classification System.
“The code has to do with inorganic chemicals, and while our end products are not chemicals, we do use chemicals in our process. And so we fall in this somewhat catch all industry classification,” she said.
She said the company has talked with rail providers and others in the region, and the chemicals used by the company are very typical to other users along the Hwy. 9 corridor.
“So you know, our products, they really go into a variety of industries, including pharmaceutical, automotive, building products, electronics,” White said.
The industry is also requesting variances from the specified setbacks to maximize efficiencies of their process and reduce the impact on wetlands and work around some of the natural impediments at the site.
In addition to the setbacks, the industry plans to leave a lot of the natural vegetation on the site to help reduce noise and lighting impacts on the neighbors.
Resident Scott Rice spoke in opposition to the requests and said his comments had to do with the parcel that borders Bryant Corner Road. He questioned why a variance to 750 ft. setback from the specified 1,000 ft. and asked the board to not grant this variance.
The board approved 5-0 the requests for special exceptions for manufacturing and the variance asked for y Advanced Chester and Richburg Magnolias. Zoning Appeals Board member Katie Fischer was present for the meeting, but was not eligible to vote, as she had to complete her board member training. Board member Ella Gore Spann was not present.
Luck gets mining exception
Earlier in the meeting, the company officials from Luck Stone received votes of approval for their special exception requests to allow mining operations on three of their parcels that had recently been rezoned to ID-3 General Industrial.
In making his presentation to the board, Luck Greenfield Development Director Ben Thompson told them the trip to get the rezoning accomplished for the properties that include a granite quarry, has been quite a journey.
“We started this conversation in 2017. We became active within Chester County in 2018. And we've kind of progressed through that point with due diligence, regulators, many community conversations to ultimately end up where we are today. Part of that journey was we received the state mining permit, in roughly 2020. And from that point, we headed into county conversations from a governmental level. “We've been very active with community whether it was open houses, direct mailers, countless one on one conversations. Unfortunately, we all got to experience the global pandemic, so we stopped at the planning commission level our previous time.
“One of the reasons that we stopped was recognizing that there were still a lot of misinformation, a lot of education that we needed to do and also recognizing we had more to learn about community interests. While we had had many conversations, we heard multiple new things right around our filing date. So we took a step back, we engaged in those conversations over the previous two years, which brings us to the current moment,” Thompson said.
Luck Stone has achieved their rezoning, they received approval for a business park and a retail center and they managed to get an industrial piece of property down-zoned to agricultural, which can provide additional buffer between the quarry operations and the surrounding neighborhoods.
When they presented their application for the special exception, Luck also included the list of conditions eked out during their rezoning application process, including hours of operation, conditions regarding, dust, blasting, wells and water and noise.
Thompson related how Luck Stone got to the point where they were before the Zoning Board: “We went to 12 sites and walked away from 12 sites for any number of reasons. One of those reasons is simply the rock was too deep, some were more quality concerns associated with the rock. Other things like environmental encumbrances, or there are too many creeks on the property and we didn't want disturb creeks. Another reason might be that a site didn't enter into a road that we felt suitable and sizeable, like Hwy. 9, which our project is located on. And so ultimately, we found ourselves at the property that is before you this evening. After about a year and a half of due diligence, we had a state conversation, received our state approvals, which is erosion and sediment control and a mining permit. We received concurrence from SCDOT, we also applied for our federal permits with the Army Corps of Engineers -- all of those were approved,” he said. Then Luck Stone paused the process, broadened their application and went before Chester County Planning Commission and County Council.
Thompson explained on the pieces of property now zoned ID-3, the reason to apply for that classification was “to achieve a quarry. There were a lot of fears expressed as to what would be sited there if a quarry never comes to fruition, so through conversation and negotiation with council, we made sure to remove all of those other (ID-3) uses.”
The Board of Zoning Appeals voted 5-0 with Board member Katie Fischer not eligible to vote and Board member Ella Spann not present, to approve the three special exceptions requested by Luck Stone for mining operations.
With that special exception granted, Luck Stone has now received all permits, rezoning and exceptions they need to construct and operate a granite quarry in Chester County.