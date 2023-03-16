Luck's Ben

Luck Companies Director of Greenfield Development Ben Thompson, who has been at the forefront of the effort to get a granite quarry located in Chester County, makes a presentation to the Chester County Board of Zoning Appeals for a special exception to the ID-3 General Industrial zoning classification to allow mining operations.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

At their March meeting, the Chester County Board of Zoning Appeals approved special exceptions from the Zoning Ordinance for two industries seeking to locate in Chester County.

Chester County Council previously voted unanimously to approve the rezoning request for a possible chemical processing plant, paving the way for the company currently-unnamed industry, to locate a chemical processing plant on the grounds where the former Richburg Magnolia industrial park was to be located, near Bryant Corner Road and Lancaster Highway.

