At the November term of General Sessions Court in Chester County, Circuit Judge Brian Gibbons denied bond for Jason Palmer, who is accused of felony DUI with death, felony DUI with great bodily injury and possession of cocaine in the July collision that took the life of seven-year old Max Shanks and injured his father Corey Shanks.

Sixth Circuit Deputy Solicitor Candice Lively handled the case for the state. She said that Palmer was driving “fast and erratically on I-77 when he encountered the Shanks family of four in their SUV. According to the MAIT (Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team) Team report, he was going 98 miles per hour,” Lively said.

