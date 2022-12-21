At the November term of General Sessions Court in Chester County, Circuit Judge Brian Gibbons denied bond for Jason Palmer, who is accused of felony DUI with death, felony DUI with great bodily injury and possession of cocaine in the July collision that took the life of seven-year old Max Shanks and injured his father Corey Shanks.
Sixth Circuit Deputy Solicitor Candice Lively handled the case for the state. She said that Palmer was driving “fast and erratically on I-77 when he encountered the Shanks family of four in their SUV. According to the MAIT (Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team) Team report, he was going 98 miles per hour,” Lively said.
Palmer’s bond was denied by the Chester County magistrate and he had been detained since July.
Max Shanks was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision, Lively said. Several people at the scene were witnesses to the defendant’s driving and actually saw the accident.
Max’s father Corey suffered multiple injuries and was in a coma for several days, she said.
According to Lively, when law enforcement arrives on the scene, “they encountered the defendant and notices that he had very slurred speech, as well as very red eyes. They did not smell alcohol on him, but they were suspicious that he had been driving impaired. They searched the van and when they did they found rolling papers in the vehicle. As they continued to search they found a sunglass case with marijuana in it, as well as a substance they believed to be crack cocaine, wrapped up in foil,” said Lively. At Judge Gibbon’s question, she stated the results of the test on that substance had not come back from the SLED forensic lab.
A toxicology screen of the defendant determined he had a THC (the active ingredient in marijuana) “metabolite” in his bloodstream. Lively explained this meant Palmer has THC in his system, but it had metabolized. Lively asked for an additional test for marijuana-like synthetics.
“I wanted them to do an extensive test, based on his erratic behavior because one minute Palmer is reported to be falling asleep and can’t keep his eyes open, and the next minute he’s screaming and yelling and threatening, then he’s crying…” she said.
Lively said the case has been sent out to test for these synthetic cannabinoids, and the results have not returned.
Lively said she held off taking the case to the Grand Jury and feels there is more than enough evidence to proceed with the case.
She said the traffic collision investigation shows that Palmer appeared to be driving 98 mph and the Shanks family was driving about 78 mph at the moment of impact. She maintained that Palmer hit the victim’s vehicle in the rear right side, causing the vehicle to veer off the road, spin and strike a tree.
Lively said.
She mentioned that Palmer has several criminal charges from North Carolina, including attempted larceny, possession of stolen vehicle probation violations, and he was charged with accessory after the fact of a felony, a charge he was out on bond for.
Palmer was also charged with concealing or failing to notify of the death of a person, because he was a witness to a crime where a body was being disposed of in regards to a murder, Lively reported
Palmer was placed on pre-trial supervision, and was not allowed to leave the state of North Carolina without permission.
Lively said the Solicitor’s office believed Palmer to be a flight risk. The North Carolina Assistant District Attorney told Lively the day of the bond hearing if Chester County granted bond, they would deny bond in their case in North Carolina. The State asked that bond be denied.
Max Shanks’ mother Jessica asked to make a statement to the Court on behalf of her family.
“Jason Palmer, you, your careless actions and disregard for others have changed the life of my family. You killed my son Max. You very badly injured my husband, nearly taking his life and leaving him with lifelong changes to his physical and mental abilities.
“The simple fact that you would request a bond hearing weeks before Christmas, forcing me to face you during what is already the most difficult point in my life, tells me you have no remorse.
“You have learned nothing. This is no one’s fault but your own. You had already been given a chance when Mecklenburg County let you out on bond for the heinous and violent crimes you have been accused of there. You should have never been let out based simply on the details of those charges, but somehow you were. You then break your bond agreement, left the state and recklessly driving 98 mph with cocaine and marijuana in your car and then plowed into the back of my family car, hauling my precious family, and wreaked havoc on our lives.
“The last words Max heard me say was ‘Oh my God, he is going to hit us.’
“I now somehow live every day without him, anxiously awaiting to see him again. I say good night to a flickering battery-operated candle that stays lit in his memory, instead of him.
“All I am left with is pictures and artwork…I don’t shop for blueberries anymore and bread and peanut butter last three times as long.
“I am exhausted; exhausted from pain, questions and what ifs. I feel fear and dread that the remainder of my life will be blanketed with a longing impossible to ever meet,” she said.
She said she has not returned to work because of the demands of her husband’s therapy as he works to try and regain some normalcy. She said she listens to Max’s brother cry and try to understand where Max is.
Jessica Shanks asked the Court to look at Palmer’s extensive criminal history, the breaking of his bond and the list of driving offenses.
“One judge let him out on bond, and he has proven he cannot be trusted and is an endangerment to the community. Trust what Jason is showing you through his actions and please deny this bond,” she implored.
Sixth Circuit Chief Public Defender William Frick remarked that these types of cases where there has been a tragedy are the most difficult to deal with: full of emotion, because it is not a specific intent type of case.
“No one ever gets into a car and says ‘I’m going to go kill somebody today.’ The case is more frustrating for me, because they charge my client with felony DUI, and the battery of tests they conduct at SLED shows he had a small level of THC metabolite, something that you can put no timeframe on when it was consumed. It can be anywhere from 72 hours to several weeks, so there is no definitive way to say he was under the influence of anything at the time,” Frick said.
More importantly, he added, his client was not under the influence of alcohol or 19 drugs that SLED tests for, including hydrocodone, morphine, fentanyl or methadone.
Frick said he appreciates the state has held back the indictment as they continue to investigate.
“So we have a tragedy. As I look at the MAIT report, I see that the family that was in front of him two seconds before the impact was going at 78 mph and at the time of impact, had reduced speed to 76 mph…I have had enough of these cases between Fairfield and Chester County. I hate driving on I-77 myself, because people get in packs, people drive erratically, and cars slow down in front of you all of a sudden, and you have to possibly avert tragedy. In this case, tragedy could not be averted,” Frick said.
Speaking to the timing of the bond hearing, Frick said that was due to his own schedule and because Frick asked him to wait for the toxicology report, which came back in September. He said the timing was not Palmer’s fault.
Frick said the matter in North Carolina that Jason Palmer was out on bond for was a violent offense he was a witness to and maintained “the state was looking to use him as a witness to prosecute the person who committed the crime. He is not a violent person; the things that are on his record are larcenies. As horrible a tragedy as this case, is, I think bond is appropriate,” Frick said. He said even if the tests come back showing there was anything synthetic in his system, he believes the tests will not be able to put any sort of timeframe on when they were ingested, because of the way those types of drugs metabolize.
“As far as his erratic behavior that day, I’ve met with Mr. Palmer enough to know he’s an emotional guy — he had been in an accident where someone’s life was taken and it could have been his own life. He was upset. His eyes were red because he had been crying,” said Frick.
Palmer’s sister Chelsea Butler tearfully told the Court that her brother Jason has had “the short end of the stick all his life. He lost his mother at a very young age. The family had to teach him how to be an adult, and he learned the hard way. When that (incident) happened in Charlotte, Jason didn’t come out a stereotype. He broke that. This man started two businesses on his own. (Before) this accident happened, Jason was at the best point in everything in his life. He takes loads of responsibility for things that happen…this is an absolute tragedy. The relationship he has with his multiple nieces and nephews will just show you the side of a man with a heart that is not being portrayed here…My brother is not a flight risk…All I ask is mercy from the court,” she said.
Jason’s pastor Jermaine Nichols also spoke to the court on his behalf.
“From 2004 to this time, he has tried to be better,” Nichols said. Referring to the incident in Charlotte that Palmer was out on bond for, he said Palmer was just “around the wrong guy.”
He said Palmer is “torn apart over what has happened, that for somebody like him, who has had so many losses, that he could be involved in somebody else’s loss, tears him up to no end,” Nichols said.
In making his decision, Circuit Judge Brian Gibbons said, “I’ve listened to the arguments of both the lawyers and Mr. Frick is right, these are the most difficult cases. My heart breaks for the family. The court says the man wearing shackles and an orange jumpsuit before me is innocent until proven guilty.”
Judge Gibbons ruled to deny the bond request.