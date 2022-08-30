Lewisville is going for a 3-0 start this week according to its schedule, but that isn’t how Coach Leon Boulware looks at it.
“We’re just trying to go 1-0 this week,” he said.
The past two weeks, both big wins, have been great but Boulware said his team always focuses forward and on the task at hand and this week that means preparing for Chesterfield.
The Rams are in the odd situation of coming into the third week of the football season having not played a single game. They were to have opened against Lee Central but that contest was cancelled and the off week for the Rams was last week. That means they will get their first real action of the season against Lions squad that has two games under its belt. Teams are generally sticking working through some things in game one, often commit an inordinate amount of penalties and have some nervous young players getting to play under the bright lights for the first time.
“That’s a good thing for us,” said Boulware.
Of course, Boulware also said Chesterfield will bring some talent with them and present a number of challenges. The team will operate from the spread and has a big-time trigger man in sophomore quarterback Kaegan Chambers, who carries a four-star rating by some services and is already collecting college offers.
“Their quarterback is one of the top players in the state. He’ll be one of the best players we see this year,” Boulware said.
Beyond that, the Rams have a big offensive line (helmed by the likes of 320-pounder Andrew Threatt) and a running back Boulware said possesses a lot of talent in Jayden Little.
Defensively, the team operates from a 3-4 look and brings pressure from time-to-time. Boulware said he is glad his team is facing a well-regarded AA power as he wants his Lions to be able to prove themselves against top teams.
Lewisville got a big 50-24 win over a good Wagener-Salley team this past Friday night. Still, Boulware said there are some areas that need to be improved upon. Offensively, he said his skill position players and offensive line both came up big, but said there were some “small mistakes” with all areas that need to be “cleaned up.” Defensively, the team pitched a shutout in the second half but gave up 24 points in the first half, including two scores on long passes to a team that primarily runs the ball.
“We need to get back to assignment football,” Boulware said. “We let them take us out of our game a little bit.”
Lewisville played in front of a huge crowd last week and Boulware thanked the Lewisville community for showing up in such big numbers. He said it was good for his team to get that experience and get used to it. He expects that will be the case again this week. Still, he wants his team’s entire focus to be on Chesterfield. He wants to be 1-0 on Friday night.
Kickoff at Lewisville is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday.