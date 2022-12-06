He won a region championship with his team, but now he is racking up some individual hardware as well.
On Monday, Leon Boulware, head football coach at Lewisville, was named the Class A upperstate “Coach of the Year.”
Last week, Boulware was named the Region III-A “Coach of the Year.”
He came to Lewisville after successful stints as a football position coach and coordinator and a pair of state wrestling championships as a head coach, but had never served as a varsity head coach before. He hit the ground running, getting Lewisville off to a 5-0 start. The team went 9-1 in the regular season and won the Region III crown with a perfect region record. It marked the first region title for Lewisville in more than a dozen years. The Lions posted a final overall record of 11-2 and advanced to the third round of the playoffs before falling on the road to eventual state champion Christ Church.
Lewisville had 10 players picked as all-region performers.
