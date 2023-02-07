Chester County Council voted Monday night to offer the post of Chester County Administrator to Brian Hester, the current Chief Deputy of the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.
Following an executive session, Councilmember Erin Mosley made the motion to offer the position of Chester County Administrator to Hester.
Hester, a native of Travelers Rest, has 25 years of governmental experience, managerial experience and has overseen a budget of $96 million and 800 employees and has been a business owner in the past.
He is a graduate of Clemson University with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and a Master's Degree in Strategic Leadership from Mountain State University.
He joined the St. Lucie Sheriff’s Office in 1998 and has worked in nearly every capacity from patrol deputy to detective, rising through the ranks to sergeant, lieutenant, captain, major and now chief deputy.
He and his family will be relocating to Chester County and he will be taking the post as Administrator by March 20.
Council disclosed that Hester’s base salary will be $128,000 per year, with a $20,000 increase to $148,000 when he becomes a full-time resident of Chester County.
He is the proud husband to his wife, Ginger and father of five children: Jake, Luke, Wesley, Hannah and Emily.
Prior to the vote Councilman Pete Wilson said “I am so happy to have someone for this very important job. I think the employees of the county should know that from all of our interactions with Mr. Hester, that he is going to be a good person to work with and he seems to be a strong leader. I am really excited to see him come to Chester County and we are expecting big things out of him.”
Councilman Mike Vaughn added, “this has been a long process and I am so happy with the choice we have made. I have confidence that Mr. Hester is going to be really good for Chester County.”
Council chair Joe Branham also added his sentiment that he was pleased with the choice of Hester as administrator. “I think he is going to be a tremendous asset to Chester County government and also to the community. We are looking forward to getting him here and welcoming him on board and getting down to the business of administering the county.”