The Great Falls Home Town Association will host Business Expo 2023 on February 16, 2023 from 4-7:30 p.m. at the Great Falls War Memorial Building, 401 Dearborn St., in Great Falls.
Vendors include:
Food trucks and outdoor vendors include:
Visit www.visitgreatfallssc.com or contact: Kesha Horton 803· 524-4174 or Elizabeth Howe 803-899-1055 for more details.
