They are sometimes referred to as pranks or challenges, but we think a different term should apply.
Two weeks ago, local schools were put on lockdown because of calls to 911 indicating there had been a shooting of some kind on campus. That also happened in multiple counties across South Carolina and a number of states nationally. Apparently, there was not an easy answer as to who was responsible for the calls.
Theories include ones implicating entities outside the country, which is a frightening thing to ponder if you really start questioning what the larger motive there could be. There is some thought, though, that this was the latest in a series of incredibly stupid, dangerous challenges from the popular app TikTok. You may be familiar that people playing a potentially dangerous game of “follow the leader” have eaten Tide Pods, climbed up unstable pyramids of milk crates and cooked chicken in Nyquil after seeing other do so on TikTok. Since the app is popular with young people, a number of challenges have involved activities in schools that have ranged from defacing bathrooms, to spray painting graffiti on walls to slapping teachers. Again, these are referred to as “challenges” or sometimes pranks. Slapping a teacher should be called “assault” and defacing public property should be called “vandalism.”
If the flood of fake shooting reports called into emergency services across the county was tied to TikTok, we think there is another word that should be used.
If a person calls into 911 and reports a school shooting, a lot of things happen. First off, students and staff in a school have no way of knowing that a shooting has not actually happened. So they go into lockdown, teaching stops and emergency contingency plans are activated. Everyone is frightened and in fear for their life.
Police and other emergency responders have to take calls like that seriously. So they have to immediately drop whatever actual police work they are doing to report to a school in large numbers to subdue a potential threat. Then word starts to spread, parents hear the news and they begin rushing to the scene. There have been far too many horrific school shootings for anyone to not assume the worst. It devolves into a scene of complete chaos and panic. People fear for their lives and the lives of their children. That is not a “challenge’ and it is not a “prank.” That is a blatant act of terrorism.
The dictionary definition of terrorism is “the unlawful use of violence and/or intimidation.” Having people fear for their lives, disrupting society and forcing resources to be expended to respond and investigate sure seems to fit that description to us.
Charges in these sorts of incidents usually end up being something along the lines of nuisance or communicating threats. We don’t think that is stiff enough.
This is a dangerous game for folks to play and perhaps if real charges and real stiff penalties are applied in a few cases, this increasingly regular occurrence will stop. It is time to start calling this what it is and have the punishment fit the crime.