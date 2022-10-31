Candidates for local offices have noticed that their signs are being stolen and damaged. Two watchdog organizations have put up rewards for information leading to the arrest of the suspects who might be responsible for these thefts and damages.
S.C. House District 41 candidate Jennifer Brecheisen posted the following:
‘Someone hates me so much that they not only destroyed my sign, but they also bashed in a supporter’s mailbox with a crowbar or baseball bat. He found it 20 yards down the road. He had to get a new mailbox, repair the post, and of course, I delivered new signs to him.
This is juvenile and 100% illegal. I absolutely condemn this type of behavior, and I hope my opponent condemns it as well.’
Chester County Council At-Large candidate Erin Mosley has also had issue with signs being stolen or damaged. At the beginning of October, she posted the following:
‘Well apparently I have a huge fan who loves my signs so much she’s taking them and adorning her home with them. We have your tag #.
‘So to the lady…taking my signs in the Fort Lawn/Landsford area I will give you 24 hours to return them or you will be getting a visit from law enforcement.
‘I appreciate your boldness to do this in broad daylight as it has made you easier to identify. If anyone knows this person please tell her I am NO ONE to make a statement and not follow through.
‘Sincerely, YOUR next County Councilman.’
She posted the next day that the signs had been returned, but were thrown back in the woods instead of replaced where they were originally. She promised that double the signs would be placed there.
Another Chester County School Board candidate said her signs had also been uprooted and thrown in the woods.
On their social media site, community watchdog group Chester Citizens for Ethical Government posted:
‘T‘is the season again. Once again political signs are being stolen and CCEG is again offering a reward for evidence of political signs being stolen that leads to the arrest and conviction of those doing it. It’s our civic duty, whether you support that candidate or not. So if the sign is legally posted bust out the phone and take some video. It could get you $500 and helps fight for our 1st Amendment rights, as well as helping to stop this kind of juvenile garbage.’
Media site The Lantern is joining CCEG by posting an additional $500 reward. Their post reads:
‘The Lantern has decided to join CCEG by contributing an additional $500 reward. If you would like to submit tips to either The Lantern or CCEG directly, please send us a PM or email at info@thelantern.news or please submit to the Chester County Sheriff’s office.’
Removing or destroying a political sign is not only a property-related crime, it is a violation of state election laws.
The S.C. Code of Laws states: ‘SECTION 7-25-210. Vandalizing or removing political campaign sign; exceptions; penalty.
(A) It is unlawful to deface, vandalize, tamper with, or remove a lawfully placed political campaign sign prior to the election without the permission of the candidate or party.
(B) This section does not apply to a governmental entity when a political campaign sign is removed because of noncompliance with applicable law, or because an employee of the governmental entity removing the sign is working within the course and scope of his employment.
(C) A person who violates the provisions of subsection (A) is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, must be fined not more than one hundred dollars or imprisoned not more than 30 days, or both.’