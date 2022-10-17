I am running for the Chester County School Board in District Three. I am graduate of USC with a BS in Criminology and Criminal Justice. I have no hidden agenda. I will continue to question, research, suggest and expect the best from our district. I voted “NO” in the previous bond referendums not because we don’t need buildings, but because the plans were wrong. The School Board has failed at maintenance and long range planning, at reigning in unnecessary spending and travel, and at three costly bond referendums. They have failed us. I will respectfully listen and work to make the best decisions possible to support all the school children and residents of District Three and Chester County. WE DESERVE BETTER, NOT MORE OF THE SAME.
For the past five years, I have researched, questioned, and made suggestions that could improve school board decisions. I attended meetings on a regular basis prior to Covid and time changes. I have reached several conclusions that should be the basis for our school district going forward. When it comes to a variety of issues, the present administration will quickly point out that these were “in the past and they had nothing to do with them”.
They have inherited a bucket of problems and must deal with them. Unfortunately for them and us, these problems don’t just disappear. For the last 20+ years Chester County Schools have had several administrations with no real capital improvement plan and only reactive maintenance plans to fix only what is necessary for the short term. During last five years and most recently, plans have been to build new, tear down and renovate only where necessary. Maintenance has been impotent at best. We contract others for most maintenance, landscaping, cleaning, and technical issues. Most contractors do what they are told no more. Buildings are not the problems poor plans, poor maintenance, and poor supervision are.
VISION 2026 was based on plans begun during the previous administration, which had its own set of problems with trust, honesty, transparency, and community relations. Even with remnants of that administration still lingering around, the impact fee study seems to be at a standstill. During a somewhat brief budget workshop, the Board listened to a pitch by our previous CFO for Tischler Bise Consultants, pointing out that they are the same ones that the county is using. Haven’t heard the Board or Council getting any updates. Both the School Board and County Council need long-term capital improvement plans and five-year plans in order to have impact fees.
Vision 2026 did not allocate any money for land acquisition for future growth in the Great Falls and Lewisville attendance areas. Much of what was in the previous plans would be overcrowded and perhaps obsolete by the time of completion. We should have long-term plans and goals for future growth that is understood and supported by all of the stakeholders. We determine our future. We must insist on clarity and accountability. How can we lead and prepare our students for their future when we don’t know where we are going? Many of our older residents live on fixed incomes. Our students get breakfast and lunch provided to them. We live in a poor county and our residents suffer because of poverty.
MOST STUDENTS IN CHESTER COUNTY SCORE BELOW GRADE LEVEL IN Math AND English in grades 3 through 8. We need a change and a new perspective. I believe the best thing we can do for our school children is to provide whatever it takes to get them performing on grade level as early in their school career as possible. Behavior and discipline will improve as a result of academic success.