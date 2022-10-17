I am running for the Chester County School Board in District Three. I am graduate of USC with a BS in Criminology and Criminal Justice. I have no hidden agenda. I will continue to question, research, suggest and expect the best from our district. I voted “NO” in the previous bond referendums not because we don’t need buildings, but because the plans were wrong. The School Board has failed at maintenance and long range planning, at reigning in unnecessary spending and travel, and at three costly bond referendums. They have failed us. I will respectfully listen and work to make the best decisions possible to support all the school children and residents of District Three and Chester County. WE DESERVE BETTER, NOT MORE OF THE SAME.

For the past five years, I have researched, questioned, and made suggestions that could improve school board decisions. I attended meetings on a regular basis prior to Covid and time changes. I have reached several conclusions that should be the basis for our school district going forward. When it comes to a variety of issues, the present administration will quickly point out that these were “in the past and they had nothing to do with them”.

