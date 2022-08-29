Carson Marino recognized for 4-H achievements picture

Carson Marino receives the 2022 Presidential Tray Award at Clemson University from Dr. Ashley Burns, South Carolina 4-H Program Director.

 Photo provided

Congratulations to Carson Marino of Great Falls for receiving the 2022 South Carolina 4-H Presidential Tray.

The 4-H Presidential Tray is the highest award in South Carolina 4-H and is designed to recognize the top four Senior 4-H Members who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in 4-H leadership, citizenship and project work.

