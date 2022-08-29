Congratulations to Carson Marino of Great Falls for receiving the 2022 South Carolina 4-H Presidential Tray.
The 4-H Presidential Tray is the highest award in South Carolina 4-H and is designed to recognize the top four Senior 4-H Members who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in 4-H leadership, citizenship and project work.
The motto of 4-H is to “Make the Best Better,” and Marino is certainly helping to make Chester County 4-H and his community better. He exemplifies the 4-H spirit as he uses his head, heart, hands and health to serve those around him.
Marino was a member of the 4-H club of Great Falls, has attended 4-H day camps, participated in numerous independent study projects to learn skills such as public speaking and raising poultry, served as a 4-H summer intern, volunteers in his community regularly, and has served as an elected officer on both the county and state 4-H Teen Council. All of this is in addition to managing a rigorous academic schedule of both high school and college courses and working part-time.
In 2018, Marino participated in the 4-H LEAD Program (Leading, Educating, and Actively Developing Teens). In this program, he attended regular leadership meetings and coordinated a 40-hour service project. Marino tackled the issue of roadside litter in his community. He has continued to organize regular roadside litter clean-up days in his community, helping to remove anything from tires to paper trash from the roads in Great Falls. His efforts have been recognized by town and county leadership.
In addition to litter clean-ups, he has volunteered as a tutor to local youth through an after-school program. While serving as a Chester 4-H summer intern, he also developed 4-H activities for these youth to complete during the summer.
Outside of Chester County, he has also made an impact at both the state and national levels. He has served multiple years on the State Teen Council, where he helped coordinate state 4-H events and represented his peers at S.C. State 4-H Congress, Legislative Day, and 4-H Day at the Fair. Additionally, he served as a Teen Contributor during the development process of the 2021 National 4-H STEM Challenge kit, a STEM curriculum utilized by 4-H clubs across the country.
The mission of South Carolina 4-H is to empower youth to become caring, contributing members of their community. He is already making waves of change as a young leader in Chester County and beyond through his character, drive to help others, and work ethic. Marino graduated in May of 2022 and 4-H wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.
Chester County 4-H is the Youth Development Arm of the Clemson Cooperative Extension Service. Clemson Extension helps improve the quality of life of all South Carolinians by providing unbiased, research-based information through an array of public outreach programs in youth development, agribusiness, agriculture, food, nutrition, health and natural resources. If you would like to learn more about Chester County 4-H, please contact Abigail Phillips at atimmon@clemson.edu.