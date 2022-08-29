The Chester County Democratic Party will be participating in four upcoming events in the months of September and October.
These events are following their participation in the book bag handout at the Fitness and Aquatics Center in Chester during the Back 2 School Bash.
On Sept. 10CCDP volunteers will return to the Chester Fitness and Aquatic Center for Chester’s health care event. The event runs from 9 a.m. until noon.
Lando will be having it’s Lando Days on October the 1st. The Democratic Party will be there from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
They will wrap up their campaign in the county, with the Chester’s HiLLarity Festival on Oct. 15.