The Chester County School District will give a formal commendation to Ms. Celistine Sanders, for her actions during an altercation that took place last week on a school bus. The incident occurred when two students inside the bus began fighting as Ms. Sanders pulled up to a bus stop, at which point a parent of one of the students entered the vehicle. The situation escalated, causing Ms. Sanders to drive the bus nearby to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office parking lot, where law enforcement officials were able to diffuse the situation quickly. “This was a serious and dangerous situation,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton said. “The outcome of this may have been more severe if not for Ms. Sanders’ quick thinking and immediate action to alert law enforcement. We also wish to extend our gratitude to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office for their efforts in diffusing this incident.” District officials, including members of the CCSD Board of Trustees, will recognize Ms. Sanders at the District Office Friday, September 16, 2022, at 9 a.m.