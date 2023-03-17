The Chester County School District is hosting its first “Family Day Out” on March 25, 2023. The event, generously sponsored by Giti Tire and Luck Companies, is free and open to the public. Families are encouraged to attend for a day of food, fun, and entertainment.Food trucks and local vendors will be onsite selling goods throughout the day. School district partners will be present to offer attendees services or provide information as to how their organization can assist families through food pantries, rental assistance, utility assistance, medical assistance, and substance abuse assistance. CCSD staff and volunteers will offer a series of carnival games and giveaways for children, including a limited supply of Apseed tablets. Parents will also have an opportunity to register their pre-k or kindergarten students for the upcoming school year.“We want this to be a special day where the community can come together, see what some of their local organizations can offer them, and have a little fun,” Director of Marketing and Communications, Chris Christoff, said. “Just because the school day ends at 3:30 pm, does not mean that we should cease our service to the children of Chester County. I wish to personally thank each of our sponsors, volunteers, and staff members who put forth a lot of time and effort into making this event possible. Hopefully, this is the first of many.”The event will be held at the Lewisville High School stadium from 10 am until 2 pm. There are plans to postpone the event to a later date in case of inclement weather. The District will notify the public of any changes.
CCSD Invites Community to a 'Family Day Out'
