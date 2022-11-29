The Chester County School District said good-bye and thanks to two of their board members at the November school board meeting.
The Chester County School District said good-bye and thanks to two of their board members at the November school board meeting.
Dr. Anne Collins is retiring from her District At-Large seat after six and a half years.
Mr. James Fuller retires from his District 3 seat after four years.
Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton presented each of the board members with a certificate of Resolution of Appreciation from the school district and school board and a plaque commemorating their service.
The citation for both of the school board members reads: ‘As a crusader for public education in Chester County, SC, (the recipient’s name here) worked diligently as a member of the Chester County Board of School Trustees from (June 2016 to January 2023 in Dr. Collins’ case, January 2019 to January 2023 in Fuller’s).
‘(Dr. Collins’ fair and honest manner in dealing with people on school-related issues earned her the role of School Board Vice Chair and Chair during her tenure on the board; Fuller’s fair and honest manner in dealing with people and school-related issues during his tenure on the board, proved him to be a noble member of the Chester County Board of School Trustees)
‘(The recipients are) regarded with favor because (they) are genuine, caring and friendly individuals who devoted (themselves) wholly and earnestly to the service of Chester County schools. (The recipients have) been able (spokespeople) and support organized for educational causes…often seeing a common purpose when others are blinded by differences; through the recipient’s) zeal and personal integrity, (they) have led many to see the wisdom of cooperation. With this resolution the Chester County Board of school Trustees seeks to pay tribute to Dr. Anne B. Collins, a woman of excellence and integrity, (and James Fuller, a man of excellence and integrity) who by effort and by example have made valuable and far-reaching contributions to public education in Chester, South Carolina…Be it resolved that the Chester County Board of School Trustees takes pride in the excellent service that (recipients) rendered to the operation and success of the public schools of this community, and be it resolved that the Chester County Board of School Trustees hereby affirms its appreciation to (recipients) for (number of years of service) to public education for which (they) demonstrated courage and tenacity in pursuit of educational excellence. (Their) contributions will affect generations to come.’
Dr. Collins addressed her fellow board members and thanked them for their support during some hard times, thanked the staff and faculties for the fine job they do on a daily basis.
“It’s been an honor to help lead this wonderful district under the able leadership of Dr. Sutton. Thank you all,” she said.
Mr. Fuller echoed the sentiments expressed by Dr. Collins.
