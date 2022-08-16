The Chester County School District is issuing a challenge to students and parents: miss just one day of school, get tickets to Carowinds.
Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton sent out a phone message to parents the first week of school: ‘This is Dr. Antwon Sutton, Superintendent, with a challenge for our students.
‘Students who attend school regularly have been shown to achieve at higher levels than students who do not have regular attendance.
‘Chronic absences mean that students have much more difficulty achieving in school, which oftentimes may lead to dropping out. This is why good attendance is important, and why the District is sponsoring the “Attendance Matters 30-Day Challenge.”
‘From August 16 through September 27, 2022, any student in our district that misses no more than one full day of school, will be chosen at random to receive tickets to Carowinds. Students will be randomly selected from every school in our district. Selected students will be announced after the closing date. No purchase is necessary.
‘Best of luck to all of our students. I know this will be a successful school year for you. To our parents, I thank you for your continued support. Let us continue to move “Forward Together for Student Success.”