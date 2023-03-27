A Chester man has been arrested and charged with several counts of credit card fraud. Police claim he made pictures of credit cards while employed at Arby's in Chester.
According to a Chester County Sheriff's Office release, Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies have recently been conducting investigations into multiple credit card fraud incidents occurring in Chester County. During the course of these investigations, it was determined that Di’Quavis Riquon Johnson was involved in taking pictures of credit cards provided to him as he worked at the Arby’s in Chester. Upon obtaining those credit card numbers, Johnson used that information to purchase a variety of items online, thus committing Transactional Credit Card Fraud.
This investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at a residence located in Chester County on March 23rd, 2023.
During the execution of the search warrant, Deputies recovered numerous items that were purchased with the stolen credit card numbers. Johnson was located on March 23rd at his residence and taken into custody. As a result of this investigation thus far, Johnson has been charged with the following crimes:
four Counts of Transactional Credit Card Fraud $500 or Less in a six month period.
This is an active investigation and more charges are expected to be filed against Johnson and possibly other individuals.
The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to review their credit card receipts since November of 2022. If a fraudulent transaction is on the card, and it was presented to be used at the Arby’s in Chester (located at 1622 J A Cochran Bypass), please contact the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 377-6117 or send an email to Fraud@chesterso.com.
Efforts are being made by Deputies to identify all victims in this case and apply appropriate charges to the accused.
Bond was set for $8,000 for all charges.