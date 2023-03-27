Di'Quavis Johnson mug

Di'Quavis Johnson

A Chester man has been arrested and charged with several counts of credit card fraud. Police claim he made pictures of credit cards while employed at Arby's in Chester.

According to a Chester County Sheriff's Office release, Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies have recently been conducting investigations into multiple credit card fraud incidents occurring in Chester County. During the course of these investigations, it was determined that Di’Quavis Riquon Johnson was involved in taking pictures of credit cards provided to him as he worked at the Arby’s in Chester. Upon obtaining those credit card numbers, Johnson used that information to purchase a variety of items online, thus committing Transactional Credit Card Fraud.

