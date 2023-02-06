Famed Civil Rights photographer gives talk at Chester County Library
South Carolina-born photographer Cecil Williams not only saw the Civil Rights movement through the lens of his camera; he lived it.
Williams photographed many of the important moments in South Carolina’s participation in the Civil Rights movement, students at the Woolworth’s counter, the first day of Harvey Gantt’s entrance into Clemson College, many marches and demonstrations. He was on the campus of South Carolina State University an hour before the Orangeburg Massacre on Feb. 8, 1968 where three students were killed by shotguns wielded by State Highway Patrol officers.
Williams made an appearance at the Chester County Library through a S.C. State Library Program. An exhibit of his black and white photography has been at the library since December and continues through February.
Before his talk, Williams sat down with The N&R and interviewer Lashonda Crosby from local radio station WGCD to talk about his life and work.
Williams began his interest in photography at a young age, he said, going around the house taking pictures at age nine with a Brownie camera that had belonged to his older brother.
“The camera cost $2.25 from Sears & Roebuck. When my brother started blowing the saxophone and became interested in music, he gave me the camera. I taught myself photography, and I was the terror of the household, taking pictures of my family when they were getting dressed. They didn’t like that at all. When my brother left the house to go and pursue his career in music, that left an empty room and I set that up as a dark room,” he said. Williams then developed his own film and printed his own pictures.
He got his first professional gig at 14 when he was taken on as a contributor for Jet Magazine, and later would be an assignment photographer for them at age 18.
“The whole thing involved in taking pictures is to be able to tell a story. I learned that at an early age.
“The people at Jet always told me to observe the “Who, What, Why, Where and When,” the “Five W’s” of journalism, and they would always instruct me to take pictures and get a wide view, a medium view and a close-up view and then try to take one picture that tells the story. Those instructions were very helpful to a young man in my time, who was self-taught in photography,” he said.
Ask Williams what his most impactful photograph from the Civil Rights era is, and he answers without hesitation.
“I think of the photograph of the little boy holding his parents’ hands. That was taken at a 1960 Civil Rights demonstration in Columbia that later became part of a landmark case in the Supreme Court, called the Edwards Case. Some of the people were arrested for demonstrating around the State Capitol…later when that case was taken to court, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Edwards v. South Carolina that they were arrested without cause.
“The picture of the little boy holding his mother’s hand is kind of like an icon of the era. So many African American families grew up in homes where there is no father…that picture of him looking up expressed the movement and the Civil Rights pursuits where we were looking forward and upwards for something better to make the laws governing the state and the U.S. Constitution live up to what it had promised for all people, to be equal under law,” Williams said.
He said the photograph was a case of being right where he needed to be to capture that moment in time.
“We were at the end of the demonstrations, and before they got arrested, and we were singing “We Shall Overcome,” and the mother had the child’s hand. Because of the towering figures around him, the child was in shadows, but just as I turned around and was about to make a picture of him, a ray of light came through the clouds, and that’s why that light is on his face. I think that picture is almost a moment of divinity, where it was more than me that was pressing the button to make that,” he said.
The image has been used in at least 100 books, three of his own, and can be found in the vaults of the Associate Press and Getty Images and was also seen in motion pictures, Williams said.
“I am very proud that I was able to attribute that image to our humanity and so it can be in our history and be part of the story,” he said.
As a young man with a camera photographing images that would document a movement, like many photographers in the moment, Williams said he didn’t have a sense that what he was recording would document an important part of history.
“I wasn’t really on a crusade to take historical photographs, it was actually what you might call my “hustle,” my way of making a few dollars as a student, so I could put gas in the car or buy some hamburgers,” he laughed.
“The present is going to very shortly be the future, so when you are doing that, and you’re in the moment, you really don’t think about it like that,” he said, “photography was my way of making some money.”
Williams jokes that he has been in the “newspaper business” since age nine, when he had a paper route.
“I delivered newspapers. I had a big basket on my bicycle, and I would get up at six o’clock in the morning…I always gravitated to how important newspapers were to the family. It starts off in the morning with the family reading the newspaper while they’re getting their breakfast. The paper carries the community news, and it’s very powerful. I thought of the rich gift that I had been given to be able to document history as being a way of saving history, because the photographs that are of events today become tomorrow’s history, and those that have an important thing taking place on it become even more valuable after it has passed.”
It was later looking at the body of his work, that he realized the import of the story his pictures told, and he set about to create a Civil Rights museum, the first one in the state of South Carolina, located in his Orangeburg hometown.
“For more than 30 years I had noticed that the state was one of the 16 southern states that did not have a Civil Rights museum. All of the other southern states seemed to have one.
”During the Civil Rights era we moved from a segregated society to an integrated society, through such cases as Brown v. Board of Education, which destroyed the “separate but equal”, which was advocated and made into law through a case called “Plessy v. Ferguson”.
Williams said, “the racial change in America did not come about in entertainment; it did not come about in sports, like boxing with Joe Louis or Jackie Robinson. The racial change in American came about because of cases like Briggs v. Elliot and Brown v. Board of Education, so it was an educational matter that was the turning point,” he said.
“The dividing point of where we moved towards being an integrated society, was the Brown case. I was very close to one of the five cases that became Brown V. Board of Education. My mother as a teacher and she taught with one of the people who was involved in one of those five cases. So I had this history from the age of 11, 12 and 13 and taking pictures of people like (Supreme Court Justice) Thurgood Marshall and the Briggs petitioners (one of the “separate but equal” cases that preceded “Brown v. Board of Education”) and many others, and having all of this history and after failing to get anyone else doing a museum, three years ago, I decided if it was going to be done, it was going to me that was going to have to do it,” he said.
“Usually, a museum is done by a state agency or other non-profits and costs millions of dollars. We certainly didn’t have millions of dollars, but I used a “nest egg” of about $67,000 to start the museum,” he said.
“That is almost impossible, but it was only possible because I had an almost unlimited number of artifacts, photographs and documents about the American Civil Rights movement, and in particular, the movement in South Carolina,” he said
During the height of Covid, Williams set up one of the first “virtual tours” available for his museum and that virtual tour is still on his website today.
“When we went into Covid, being a photographer, my mind said ‘no one is going to be coming into my museum, everyone is being very careful about getting out,’ so we did a virtual tour. I photographed the inside of the museum and posted the virtual tour. It’s still on the website now,” he said.
He added, “the pictures that I have taken and the pictures that are in this exhibit today and the photographs that are in my books are very important…it helps to put an ending and a stamp of ‘we’ve been there and we’ve done that and it’s done’ to history. It tells a story about an accomplishment that has taken place.
“There is nothing as close to real life as a photograph – a photograph has the capacity to freeze a moment in time. Photographs and images mimic life better than anything else,” he said.
During his talk to the library audience, Williams thanked the representative from the S.C. State Library for sponsoring the exhibit of his photographs, which has been making the rounds the past five years in the state.
“I appreciate the S.C. State Library for recognizing the importance that these visual images might have, the impact they have on our history and that serve as an inspiration and education to our communities to know whose shoulders we stand on today.
“You see, the promise we have in America just didn’t happen by itself. It was because of the sweat, the tears, the frustrations and sometimes, the deaths of individuals who were involved in incidents to help America transition from what it was to where it is today. We still have a ways down the road to go, there is much work for America to do so that we will become a society that treats all people with the respect and dignity that they should have,” he said.
Williams pointed to a Chester County connection with his photographs when he talked about a photograph he took of Thomas Gaither, a student from Great Falls, a friend of Williams’ who was a Student Government Association president at Claflin University.
“This was at the height of the Civil Rights movement era, and Thomas as a part of his Civil Rights activities was traveling all over the United States, gathering together with other students who were marching, demonstrating and also going to jail. Now for the young minds here at this speech, going to jail for civil or human rights or social justice is a little different. This was a positive thing that we were doing, going to jail. Going to jail during the Civil Rights movement was a badge of merit (Williams was jailed two times, for an hour each),” he said.
“When you went to jail to protest unjust laws, you were really trying to tweak our Constitution so that it would be better for everyone. And that’s what we did, without weapons, guns or violence, the people who participated in the American Civil Rights movement changed our society…”