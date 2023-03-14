Without fail, anytime I attend a Lewisville High School sporting event, I see Leon and Trina McFadden sitting in the stands. Also without fail, Leon approaches me, hand extended, and says, “thanks for what you do.”

I certainly appreciate the sentiment. Covering sports is my favorite part of my job and I put everything I’ve got into it, but when you get right down to it I am being paid to be there. Nobody pays Leon and Trina to be at every Lewisville game. The money actually flows in the opposite direction and I’m not really exaggerating when I say they are in attendance for almost EVERY game. If I go to football, home or away, they’re there. Volleyball, basketball, baseball, soccer, softball…look around and you’ll find those familiar faces.

Trending Videos