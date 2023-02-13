Cynthia Hughes author

Chester-born author Cynthia Hughes show off the book Can I Be President of the United States at 8? that received a five-star Readers’ Choice Award at the 2023 Sunshine State Book Festival.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

Author Cynthia Hughes may have won awards in Florida, but she brought them back to her home in Chester.

Hughes is the author of several works including children’s books Hoop in the Bathroom, GG Forgot My Name and Can I Be President of the United States at 8? She is also the author of Live…But LIVE!

Trending Videos