Author Cynthia Hughes may have won awards in Florida, but she brought them back to her home in Chester.
Hughes is the author of several works including children’s books Hoop in the Bathroom, GG Forgot My Name and Can I Be President of the United States at 8? She is also the author of Live…But LIVE!
Two of the books she submitted to the 2023 Sunshine State Book Festival in Florida, Live…and Can I Be President…received five stars in the Reader’s Choice Book Awards. The Sunshine State Book Festival is presented by Writers Alliance of Gainesville (WAG) a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization of more than 170 local writers.
Hughes is completing the move from her Florida home to Chester. She sat down recently with The N&R to talk about these books and the awards.
Both of her books received reviews as part of the Readers’ Choice Awards.
For Can I Be President…? Her book that provides students with the inspiration to do anything, presented in the story of a teacher explaining how to become President, the Readers’ Choice reviewer said it was ‘an inspirational book for young people, which will help them develop confidence and self-belief, and encourage them to follow their dreams.’
For Live… Hughes’ own story of her diagnosis, treatment and recovery from breast cancer, the reviewer classified it as a ‘beautiful and inspiring memoir that will provide comfort, hoe and inspiration to others.’
The journey that her books took to get the five star ratings is, Hughes says, “A story in itself.
“I was mentoring a student for her Masters degree and she is a student that had cerebral palsy and was confined to a wheelchair, and had only a little mobility in her hands. She graduated from the University of Florida, and she came to me and said ‘Mrs. Hughes, everywhere I am submitting my resume, people are excited about me, but when they see me and a wheelchair, I’m not hired…I told her write a book.
“She wrote a book and after she wrote hers, it was selected as a five-star Readers’ Choice award winner. She encouraged me to submit three of my books – shortly after that, two of the three received a five-star rating. I was excited, because I consider that three of my books got a Readers’ Choice – because my student had one,” she said.
The Readers’ Choice Award is given by readers who actually read the books submitted to the Book Festival (this year 150 authors submitted books) Hughes said, “and that’s why I was really blown out of the water when I saw the reviews. I said wow, here’s a girl from a small town in South Carolina, and I was chosen for this award,” Hughes marveled.
Hughes got a chance to showcase her books and talk one-on-one to people about her books at the Book Festival, which was held at the end of January.
“I didn’t have a chance to read any of my books, but I got to meet people and tell them about my books,” she said.
She told visitors to her table that Live…But LIVE! was basically her autobiography and her struggle with the breast cancer she was diagnosed with over 36 years ago.
“I was diagnosed over 36 years ago and I’m still living. Most people say ‘wow’ when they hear that. The other thing I tell them was I was told I wouldn’t live if I continued to have children. I had already had four children, and after that, believe it or not, I had three other children. Even while I was pregnant with the first of the three the doctor said ‘if you have this baby, you probably won’t live to see them graduate,’ because of the type of cancer that I had, and how it increased due to the estrogen from the pregnancy. So I had the three children, and I have seen all of them graduate,” she said.
Hughes said she made the book what she calls a “small” book because she wants the people to be able to read, get to the point and get the information she has to impart quickly.
Hughes concludes the book with 10 “nuggets of wisdom” that she feels will help any woman going through a life-threatening disease.
She says when people picked up Can I Be President…at the Book Festival, there were a lot of comments.
“The reason why I wrote this book, I don’t like it when we get to that year where we have to select a President – that’s a stressful year. The reason why I don’t like it is because our national leaders take to bullying each other, saying all kinds of ugly things to each other…as a social worker in the schools in Florida, I was thinking that I can see why teachers have a hard time with bullying in our school system, because the children are really imitating what our leaders are doing. So I decided to write this book. I wanted to share with my readers that you can go through the Presidential choice process and still be positive – I believe that you can,” she said. In the book Hughes shares with young readers the process to become President of the United States, from education to choosing a political party.
“All throughout the book, a teacher is teaching the children about this process, and she doesn’t discourage anyone of any race or background from dreaming about becoming President. The book tells you can be anything that you want to be, but you have to be positive. There is a process, it just doesn’t happen overnight, now. But if you can dream it, you can believe it, you can think about it and one day, it can happen in your life.”