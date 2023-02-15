Beer presents pollinator check

Allen Beer presents a check for $500 to Great Falls for a pollinator garden. From left (front row) are: Chester Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioner Ethan Bedford, CSWCD Chairman Allen L. Beer, Great Falls Town council member Maria Rice. From left (back row) are: Chester SWCD Vice Chair Jeff Wilson, Great Falls Home Town Association Executive Director Glinda Price Coleman, Great Falls Home Town Association Board Member Sloan Dixon, and District 2 County Councilman Mike Vaughn.

 Photo provided

A Chester man has been recognized for 50 years of service to the his local Soil and Water Conservation District.

Allen Beer received his 50-year pin on Jan. 24 during the 81st annual South Carolina Conservation Partnership Conference, held in Greenville. Beer has served continuously as a commissioner for the Chester Soil and Water Conservation District since March 1973.

