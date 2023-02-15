A Chester man has been recognized for 50 years of service to the his local Soil and Water Conservation District.
Allen Beer received his 50-year pin on Jan. 24 during the 81st annual South Carolina Conservation Partnership Conference, held in Greenville. Beer has served continuously as a commissioner for the Chester Soil and Water Conservation District since March 1973.
“Truly the model of a Soil and Water Conservation District commissioner is reflected by not only Commissioner Beer’s words, but his actions,” said Tyler Brown, program manager for conservation districts at S.C. Department of Natural Resources. “Our gratitude for his selfless service cannot be adequately expressed for the countless acres, farmers, friends and fellow commissioners he has impacted for the greater good of conservation.”
Beer is the chairperson for his district and is active in the S.C. Association of Conservation Districts, which recognized him as the Commissioner of the Year in 2011.
A cattle farmer and Clemson graduate with a degree in agricultural education, Beer was lauded by his peers as a calm and accommodating leader, for his efforts to encourage a younger generation to participate on local conservation commissions, his regular participation in state and local meetings and conferences, dam inspections and site visits and volunteer efforts such as the annual Arbor Day tree giveaway.
Commissioners for the state’s 46 conservation districts work to address the needs of preserving the natural resources in their designated areas. Their duties include determining funding needs and sources for conservation needs, working with other local districts and state and federal agencies and informing and educating the public about conservation programs and issues affecting natural resources.