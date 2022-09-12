Instead of dealing with a complaint challenging the eligibility of an elector, this time the Chester County Board of Election and Registration finds itself a part to one following a complaint by Chester School Board District 3 candidate Larry Miller.
The formal complaint was filed by Miller on Sept. 8, according to a copy of the document.
Miller names the Chester County Board of Elections and Registration and school board District 4 candidate Maggie James in the complaint.
According to the complaint summary, Miller claims, ‘it is apparent…that the rules, guidelines and laws in administrating candidate Mrs. Maggie James’ filing of the ‘statement of intention of candidacy’ at the Commission on July 15, 2022 were not followed by the Commission personnel…Specifically, a candidate’s residence must be in their voting district… Mrs. James’s domicile is 190 Center Street, Chester, SC and it is not the 168 Center Street, Chester, SC that she provided on her ‘statement of intention of candidacy’ dated July 15, 2022.’
He said the proof that Mrs. James doesn’t reside at 168 Center Street was provided by a report from SLED used as part of the documentation in the complaint filed in 2019 by James’ then-opponent Stephen Jackson.
Miller charged that the Election Commission ‘has continually neglected to follow code as per Section 7-5 of the S.C. Constitution, which provides the validation, enforcement authority and penalties to ensure the Commission upholds the laws governing their functions to prevent fraudulent registrations of electors and candidates.’
The complaint says Mrs. James’ domicile was established as 190 Center Street (in District 4, not the District 6 that James represents) through the proceedings and findings of the 2019 complaint, but she continued to use the 168 Center Street address when she filed for re-election in the Nov. 8, 2022 election. At that hearing it was determined that there was a discrepancy in the maps that the Board of Elections and the S.C. Election Commission had and the discrepancy meant that Mrs. James would need to use the correct address when she filed.
‘She has had over one year to remedy this situation,’ the complaint states, ‘but has not done so.’ He also charged the Elections and Registrations Director should have changed James’ status to “inactive” until the proper DMV domicile address was furnished.
Miller claims that Maggie James, ‘willfully and knowingly provided incorrect domicile information on the government document, the ‘statement of intention of candidacy’, and the DMV driver’s license when she submitted the form on July 15, 2022 for the November 8, 2022 election.’
Miller also points out there were two “partisan legislative attempts to redraw the district map, one by Chester County Council, which was defeated and once by State Sen. Mike Fanning, in a bill, to ‘redraw the district lines to include Mrs. James’ 190 Center Street in District 6.
These efforts, Miller says in the complaint, ‘prove Mr. Fanning and all of the county council members also knew Mrs. James’ domicile is in district Four.’
Miller contends, ‘the (Board) does not know, nor is it interested in validating Mrs. James’ candidate provided information on the filing document, which it is obligated to do under law,’ and claims, ‘Mrs. James and the ‘Commission’ have ignored the required action items published in the Mr. Jackson complaint findings, allowing this domicile — district candidacy issue to continue.’
When James filed for re-election in the November election, Miller’s complaint says, ‘The Elections Board) did not deny (her) July 15, 2022 filing of the ‘statement of intention of candidacy’; ignoring all these facts that were known to them through the Steven Jackson complaint findings. The required actions were to change Mrs. James’ elector status to inactivate in their database to reflect Mrs. James’ domicile address issue. (The registration and Elections office) did not inactivate her elector status or change the voter registration domicile address of Ms. James to the 190 Center Street.’
If that had been done, Miller says, then when James came to file to run in District 6 the error would have been flagged because of James’ ”inactive” status.
Miller claims the remedies to address this complaint are:
Maggie James must be disqualified as a District 6 candidate and removed from the 2022 election;
The Board of Elections and Registration must enforce validation of elector registration information.
The Board met on Sept. 12 to receive legal advice from the county attorney pertaining to the complaint. Following the executive session here they received legal advice, the board returned to open session and set the hearing on the complaint for Friday, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Roddey county complex.
Board Chair Bill Marion explained that the board is required to hold a hearing within 10 days of the filing of the complaint. The 10th day falls on a Sunday, so the board will meet on Sept. 16th.