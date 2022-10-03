SC Geodetic Survey of the state Revenue And Fiscal Affairs Office has been working on a project to define the boundary line between Chester and York Counties ahead of the 2030 Census. The 32-mile long boundary line has been defined and established, which may have an impact on York and Chester County landowners.
Following an informational meeting on the boundary change Chester County Tax Assessor Rick Andersons at down with The N&R to talk about the potential impact on taxes, changes to school district attendance zones and other issues.
Anderson characterizes what the SCGS is doing as a “boundary clarification, or maybe a reconciliation”. The project seeks to define the boundary lines, using historical research from deeds, school district maps and land grant documents (see related story elsewhere in this issue).
Some Chester County taxpayers could discover their property is now in or touches York County instead of Chester County, and the reverse is also true.
“I’m estimating about 200 parcels in Chester County are (going to be affected by the boundary change) — maybe 180 as they stated (in the informational meeting). The majority of those are large tracts of land, a lot of timberland and farmland. That’s all assessed as agricultural land, and the value is exactly the same whether you’re in York County or Chester County — that’s by statute.
“The taxes will be slightly different, and that’s because of the millage rate (different between each county) but there will not be a significant impact to the economy, or the revenue, for either county,” Anderson said.
“For the improved properties, where people have a house on the land, there were about seven of those in Chester that will now be assessed by York County and five that were previously assessed in York County that will now be assessed in Chester County. The value is exactly the same, if it’s a $250,000 in York County, when we take it into Chester County, it’s still going to be a $250,000 house,” he said. The millage rate will be different, because each county sets its own millage rate.
“You’re going to pay a little bit higher taxes in Chester, because our millage rate is a little bit higher,” Anderson pointed out.
He said he plans to send a notice to the families that may find themselves in the other county to reach out to the school district and see what needs to be done.
“To me the big thing, and the changes that will probably be more immediate once these boundaries are changed, is 911 addressing will change which sheriff’s office, what first responders will respond to any 911 calls. Your street address could change: there are a lot of streets that are Brown Street in Chester County and when you get into York County, it’s Green Street. Addresses are going top change, and that’s going to be inconvenient for a lot of people,” he said.
Political representation is also going to change: if you voted for York County Council in the last election, some people will now be voting for Chester County Council.
“There are a lot of those kinds of things that are going to inconvenient for those dozen or so families that are affected,” Anderson said.
The Chester County Assessor’s office has already done a lot of the preliminary calculations, adjustments, estimation of values and changing the parcel sizes for the properties that will be affected by the boundary change. Anderson said his office plans to double-check their findings and make sure “our math and York County’s math, matches.”
He said his understanding based on the presentation made at the informational meeting, “the state wants to clearly enumerate where the boundary lines are in advance of the next census. We need to have this done, because you will be establishing boundaries for government funds and making sure your election boundaries are correct.”
Anderson said that Chester County tax bills are being sent this month, but no one will see any effect to their tax bills until 2023.
“This public hearing tonight started the process of the boundary change. I expect that it will all be in place by January 1, 2023,” he said.