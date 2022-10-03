Anderson listens

Chester County Tax Assessor Rick Anderson, in the foreground at left, listens to information on the county boundary change being provided by S.C. Geodetic Survey Program Coordinator David Ballard.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

SC Geodetic Survey of the state Revenue And Fiscal Affairs Office has been working on a project to define the boundary line between Chester and York Counties ahead of the 2030 Census. The 32-mile long boundary line has been defined and established, which may have an impact on York and Chester County landowners.

Following an informational meeting on the boundary change Chester County Tax Assessor Rick Andersons at down with The N&R to talk about the potential impact on taxes, changes to school district attendance zones and other issues.

