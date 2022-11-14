Chester County Council is continuing to hear presentations from different county entities on what the impact of the approved and proposed housing development will have on county infrastructures, but there’s one county agency they probably weren’t expecting to hear from, and yet, it makes perfect sense: the Chester County Coroner’s Office.
Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker addressed council in a special workshop meeting on Monday about the proposed growth the new housing development will bring. And, as Tinker pointed out, part of that growth includes death.
“I’ve sat back and listened to a lot about the developments and people coming to Chester County…one thing about that growth: what comes into Chester County will die,” Tinker pointed out.
“I serve the same 32,000 people that council represents, and at some point in time, we’re going to lose people,” he said.
He said the average number discussed of new housing units is 3,300 (considering all of the housing developments together).
“That 3,300 homes could be 3,300 people, or 6,600 or up to nine or ten thousand people. That means my office is going to take care if an additional 10,000 people, just like other services,” he said.
Tinker says he has a climate-controlled storage unit in the old Richburg Fire station.
Not all of the people the office serves would be from Chester, Tinker pointed out.
“We serve 20 miles of interstate. Just a month ago, I had seven people killed in one week on the interstate — not a one of them was from Chester County,” he said.
Tinker asked council to consider if there is ever an expansion of county facilities in the Richburg area, to consider letting the Coroner’s Office “get a little bite of the apple” and have a place, almost like a Sheriff’s substation, in any future facilities, where his office could process cases, a transport unit could be parked and the deceased could be stored.