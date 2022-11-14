Coroner addresses council

Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker addressed Chester County Council at a recent workshop about the impact the proposed 3,000-plus homes (and the people who live in those developments) could have on the Coroner’s Office.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

Chester County Council is continuing to hear presentations from different county entities on what the impact of the approved and proposed housing development will have on county infrastructures, but there’s one county agency they probably weren’t expecting to hear from, and yet, it makes perfect sense: the Chester County Coroner’s Office.

Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker addressed council in a special workshop meeting on Monday about the proposed growth the new housing development will bring. And, as Tinker pointed out, part of that growth includes death.

Trending Videos