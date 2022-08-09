Taylor McManus
Taylor began her softball career at an early age of five. Staring with T-Ball, Recreational League, Elite
Travel Ball, high school and college. Taylor lettered in softball, volleyball and basketball at Chester High
School. In 2008, she received a full softball scholarship to North Greenville University. After her college career, Taylor coached softball at the University of South Carolina, Lancaster for 3 years. After coaching, she began her career in the medical field. She is employed by Affinity Health Care, Rock Hill as a clinical supervisor. Taylor is married to Scotty McManus, and they have three children: Madelyn 12, Deuce 10, and Ronnie Rose 2. She currently enjoys teaching and coaching her children and spending the weekends at the ballfield.
She compiled a long list of honors as a prep softball standout, including being a four-time all-region selection, a three-time all-state pick and back-to-back Region Player of the Year honors. She was a AAA North All-Star selection, a two-time Golden Glove pick, a Big Bat award winner and recorded 523 career strikeouts. On the volleyball court, she was a team MVP and all-region honoree.
In college, she was a second-team NCCAA All-American selection, a team MVP and a Big Bat award winner. In 2011, she helped guide North Greenville to the NCCAA Softball World Series championship, went 3-0 in the World Series and was the MVP of the World Series.
Larry Davis
In April, Davis was named head coach of the men’s basketball team at Mars Hill. He came there after a very successful four-year stint as coach at York Prep, which finished as state runners-up in 2022. He was also the school’s athletic director for two seasons. Davis has coached at the college level before. serving as the Director of Operations for Men’s Basketball at James Madison University during the 2016-‘17 season.
In the 2015-16 season, Davis spent a year in the South Atlantic Conference as an Assistant Coach with Newberry. It was his first coaching job at the collegiate level.
Local fans likely remember Davis best for his two-year stint as the head basketball coach at Lewisville. In 2012, he guided the Lions to the Class A state title. That achievement earned him the honor of being named South Carolina Coach of the Year. He then left to take the head coaching job at Northwestern High School.
He began his coaching career in 2003 at Highland School of Technology in Gastonia, North Carolina and served as the assistant boys varsitycoach up until 2009.
Davis had a storied playing career before becoming a coach. He was named South Carolina’s “Mr. Basketball” and was the state’s Player of the Year in 1991. His senior season at Denmark-Olar High School’s was one for the books as he led the nation in scoring that year (at 44.7 points-per-game) and set the South Carolina record for most points scored in a single season. He was a McDonald’s All-American Nominee as well as the first signee of North Carolina’s Dean Smith in 1991.
In 1993, he was a member of the North Carolina Tarheels national championship team. He later transferred to the University of South Carolina and was the leading scorer for the Gamecocks during the 1995-96 season. In 1997, the Gamecocks won the SEC Championship and were ranked No. 4 in the country, earning an NCAA Tournament bid. At the end of the season, Davis was named an AP First Team All-SEC selection as well as an AP Second-Team All-American and Basketball Times Third-Team All-American. He graduated from South Carolina with 1,068 points, second most scored at the university in a career.
Davis graduated in 1997 with a Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts in 1997. Davis spent two years playing in the NBA Summer League from 2001-03 and in 2006, was honored as a University of South Carolina Legend. He was later named to their Hall of Fame in 2017.
Davis and his wife, Nina, have four children: Kory, Kendall, Taylor, and David.
Alstevis “Stevo” Squirewell
Graduated from Great Falls High School (2011). President of student council, member of the Beta club, Spanish honors society, FCA, teacher’s cadet, and 3.9 GPA graduate. Won a state championship in basketball (2010-2011) and was picked for the all state team. Squirewell won track and field gold in the shot put (53’8) in his senior year. He was team MVP on the Great Falls varsity football team (2010) and was named best defensive and offensive lineman (2009). All-academic team, all-state and all-region. (2011). Region Male athlete of the year
Squirewell attended Newberry College (was a four-year letterman) and was named All-SAC 2014-2015, was named defensive MVP (2015), best defensive lineman (2014) an All-American, was an All-EACA selection. Additionally, he was first team All-SAC, a “Piesman Trophy” Candidate, was a player of the week winner on three occasions, a record holder for 2-point conversions returned for a TD, and was name “Order of the Grey Stripe.”
In 2016, Squirewell signed as an undrafted free agent player for the Packers (2016). He started in three preseason games with an average of 6-yards-per-carry.
In 2019, playing for the Jacksonville Sharks of the National Arena League, Squirewell was a first team All-NAL fullback and the Sharks won a world championship that year.
Squirewell has coached multiple sports at his prep alma mater (Great Falls High School) and was a member of the boys basketball coaching staff in 2020 when the Red Devils won a state championship. He is now entering his fourth year of coaching football. He and wife Kiona Squirewell have three children; Kameron (10) Alstevis Jr. (7) and Kyla Squirewell (4).