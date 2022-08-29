Laura monitors weather

Chester County Emergency Management Deputy Director Laura Kunzie monitors weather conditions.

 Photo Provided

Last week, the National Weather Service issued a Storm Ready recertification for Chester County. Every four years, Chester County Emergency Management must demonstrate that they meet specific criteria established by the National Weather Service to certified as Storm Ready.

Some of the criteria includes severe weather awareness, monitoring weather daily conditions, providing redundant methods of public notification for imminent severe weather, public education on different types of severe weather, and reporting storm damage to the NWS. It also includes working in the field with the NWS to assess the damage and determine the intensity of storms causing the damage.

