Last week, the National Weather Service issued a Storm Ready recertification for Chester County. Every four years, Chester County Emergency Management must demonstrate that they meet specific criteria established by the National Weather Service to certified as Storm Ready.
Some of the criteria includes severe weather awareness, monitoring weather daily conditions, providing redundant methods of public notification for imminent severe weather, public education on different types of severe weather, and reporting storm damage to the NWS. It also includes working in the field with the NWS to assess the damage and determine the intensity of storms causing the damage.
The certification states, ‘Chester County South Carolina continues to meet and exceed the standards established for Storm Ready recognition. The necessary Storm Ready requirements are in place, and are up-to-date. Meanwhile, additional projects, and long term initiatives , are ongoing. Director Ed Darby’s team continues to work closely with their partners and constituents. This value added outreach places their team in a favorable position to face many High Impact Weather Issues’.
Chester County Emergency Management also was awarded the recognition of Weather Ready Nation Ambassador by Trisha D. Palmer, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, with the National Weather Service. This title was awarded due to Chester County Emergency Management’s continued efforts to promote severe weather safety and public awareness through the local news media, EMA Facebook web site posts, and you tube video on storm preparedness. Mrs. Palmer cited in the certificate, ‘Chester County Emergency Management is formally recognized as a Weather- Ready Nation Ambassador for improving the nation’s readiness, responsiveness, and overall resilience against extreme weather, water, and climate events.’