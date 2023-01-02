Tour shows quarry operations as well as company’s unique philosophy.
Under the belief that showing what they’re about is better than telling it, the officials at Luck Companies invited some Chester County officials in November of 2021 to visit their Richmond, Virginia headquarters to see mining operations for themselves. The Luck Companies HQ is located adjacent to their Boscobel Quarry facility in Manakin, Virginia, 20 miles from Richmond.
Chester County Planning Commissioners Marvin Grant and Joe Howell and Chester County Zoning Board of Appeals member Scott Thomas were invited to tour the quarry and ask questions of Luck officials. The N&R was invited along on the tour. Luck Director of Greenfield Development Ben Thompson was the guide on the tour.
The purpose of this trip was to give the Chester County officials, who once again took up the question of Luck Stone’s rezoning applications, some idea of what actual Luck Stone mining operations were like.
On the way to the Luck Companies headquarters, the discussion turned to the question of roads around the proposed Chester County project. Thompson answered questions from the commissioners about potential truck traffic around a quarry.
“We try to be on a road that has been constructed to manage our truck traffic, we don’t want to send trucks down secondary roads. That’s a financial thing, and environmental thing and it’s also a community thing. If you’re living on a secondary road, you don’t want to see one truck after another coming in front of your house on a road that’s not built for it,” he said.
He added that Highway 9 in Chester is one of the better roads, based on the way it is constructed; the size of it and the volume of traffic is one of the better roads that Luck has access to across all of their company.
He said the SCDOT has approved the traffic plan for the proposed Chester Quarry site, including traffic counts, line of sight and what improvements such as turn lanes might be needed.
Thompson told the commissioners that the volume of truck traffic coming out of the proposed site would be seven to ten trucks an hour, but that would be dependent on the volume of projects or orders the quarry has, based on the market conditions.
Thompson told the commissioners that Luck has thought through not only the construction of the proposed quarry in Chester County, but also what will happen when the quarry is no longer viable.
“It’s a true fear factor and what other companies do (when a quarry Is played out): they put a big fence up around it and the site becomes an attractant for trespassing and a spot for kids drinking, and things like that.
“Even at the beginning of our project, we design where we are going to place dirt to be able to enable development in the future. As we are constructing, we are creating pad sites, and with the quarry, you will have a water feature in the center. We have done deals with other jurisdictions where they have taken over the quarry and used it as a reservoir. Some have created a park system around the quarry.
“Within our operations, we typically create trails within our property — there used to be this notion that the public wants to be as far away from a quarry as possible, and the quarry wants to be as far away from the public as possible,” he said. Thompson said it’s not uncommon at the end of the day to see people having a picnic at the site at the main office overlooking the Boscobel quarry.
The Luck Companies headquarters is located adjacent to the Boscobel plant, a working rock quarry. The close proximity of the overlook at the company headquarters is a visual demonstration that living next to a quarry is not as catastrophic as some have portrayed it, Thompson pointed out.
The main office also has glass in the architecture, a lot of glass, another demonstration that the “blasting” events that take place at the quarry nearby have little or not effect on housing.
The Boscobel plant is also located adjacent to a large housing development with several six-figure homes.
Before going in for a meeting with Luck Companies officials, the commissioners took a moment at the overlook and watched the quarry operations as Thompson pointed out the various components of the quarry. He also asked the commissioners to compare the noise levels from the overlook to the nearby Luck main offices.
“The largest noise-producing element in the quarry is the crusher — we purposely place our crusher down in the quarry pit, so that helps mitigate any noise from it,” he said.
When Thompson referred to the residential neighborhood in comparison that was near the Boscobel plant, Commissioner Joe Howell pointed out in Chester County there was more noise created by a wood processing industry near the Craigbrow neighborhood than the quarry will ever create.
Howell remarked that residents in Chester County seem to want close access to brand name grocery stores and restaurants, but they don’t want the other types of growth (such as new industries) that come with change.
In addition to Thompson, Chester County officials met with the Luck Officials on the South Carolina team: John Pullen, Chief Growth Officer, Paige Gill, Marketing Director and Katie Kosloski, Greenfield Development Manager.
John Pullen told the commissioners that he has watched the growth of Chester as he traveled back and forth from Virginia with his wife (who is from Clinton), usually getting off I-77 at Exit 65 and traveling cross-country to see family.
“Hopefully, this tour will give you a feel for how we would operate in Chester and what that experience would be like. I’m positive that even though we would have a crushed aggregate plant there producing materials, there’s also a universal expectation across the company that the associates that work in every community we have, that they work hard to integrate themselves in the community, add \vale and become a part of the knitting together of the community,” he said.
“Part of that feel of the company that you get is we have a values-based culture here. It suggests that if you want to work here, you believe in the values of integrity, commitment, leadership and creativity and that you also are here because you believe in our mission (which is different that is usual for a construction materials company) of igniting human potential in all people,” he said.
“That is the kind of energy and positivity that we would bring to the Chester project,” Pullen said.
He told the commissioners, “I think you would be very happy with us a partner, as a corporate member, as a community engager, as a company that is focused on adding value to the county, as well as deepening relationships with neighbors and other stakeholders,” he said.
“We have a lot of excitement about Chester — we think it is growing, maybe at a slower pace, but starting to get some momentum. We would love to be a part of that growth, and we would really love to help Chester thrive and grow in what we think will be an amazing future,” he said.
“We know our material is going to be needed — in the construction environment, there’s lots of materials that are needed, good local sources that are quality sources that can be developed in these areas where growth is going to be helps the supply chain and helps the cost of construction materials. I can strongly tell you we will be a good partner for Chester, if you give us the chance.”
“And that will be more than just supplying stone,” Thompson put in.
Commissioner Marvin Grant commented, “You’re going to have to convince the Craigbrow neighborhood of what we’ve seen today (about the company and the mining operations). As far as I’m concerned, that’s where the negative attitude towards growth is coming from,” he said.
Grant said during the Planning Commission meeting held in 2020 at the Gateway, he put the motion to approve or deny on the floor to see where the other members of the Commission stood. Based on the representation from the Chester community, at that meeting in 2020 he planned to vote for county council to deny the Luck Stone requests, but “based on what I’ve seen today, I’m changing my mind,” he said.
Why did Luck choose Chester?
Greenfield Development Director Thompson said Luck Companies began looking at South Carolina as a location after they acquired the site in Kershaw, which gave them a “beachhead” to build off of and start thinking about other locations.
“We were talking about Chester before we acquired Kershaw,” he said. Luck has also looked at (as of 2022 begun work on) sites in Spartanburg and in Fairfield County.
The Chester County site “checks a lot of boxes” Thompson said.
“We immediately keyed in on we would like to be on Highway 9. We looked and asked where was the county going to grow the most, and it’s no surprise to anyone that it will be in the Richburg area around Exit 65. That’s going to be the node, that’s going to be the hub of activity…we preceded to work with the Springs Group on many of their properties, we talked to Odell Steele about several of his properties on the east side of I-77. We drilled on about 12 properties…ultimately we were able to work with property owners and Chester County Economic Development…another thing we look at in our site selection is comprehensive plans. In the Chester County Comp Plan and the Economic Development Strategic Plan, it was clearly written that industrial development should be on the Hwy. 9 corridor…the county wanted to concentrate the growth with the infrastructure and the road that was built to absorb it,” he said.
“We felt emboldened by the Comp Plan and the Economic Development Plan; at that point, Chester County was checking a lot of boxes for us.”
Following their meeting, the commissioners got to see quarry operations firsthand as the tour proceeded to the floor of the Boscobel quarry. While there was no scheduled blast during the tour, the officials were able to see and hear all aspects of the mining operations, and more importantly, saw the many dust mitigation measures that Luck Stone employs, including wheel washing stations for the trucks leaving the quarry site and the passage of water trucks used to wash down the dust that may have accumulated on the roads and paths in the quarry. That water is recycled and used again for those purposes, as well as to wash any dust off of the stone that the quarry processes.
The commissioners left the tour with a new appreciation for mining operations and a new understanding of the philosophy that drives the Luck Companies.
Editor’s Note: The Chester County Planning Commission voted 5-0 to recommend Chester County Council approve the Luck Companies rezoning requests. Chester County Council will now have three readings of the rezoning requests, likely beginning at the second meeting in January.