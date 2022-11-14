Not only was Chester County a bellwether for statewide races last week, it was the most accurate bellwether in South Carolina.
The final voting percentages for every statewide office ended up falling remarkably close to the final percentages locally.
In the race for governor, incumbent Republican Henry McMaster scored an easy win over Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham statewide, besting him 58% to 40%.
In Chester County, those numbers were 60% for McMaster and just under 39% for Cunningham.
Incumbent Republican Secretary of State Mark Hammond won victory over Democratic challenger Rosemounda Peggy Butler by a 63% to 36% margin, exactly mirroring the final Chester County percentages. Incumbent Republican Treasurer Curtis Loftis drew only the challenge of Alliance Party Candidate Sarah Work and won comfortably, with an 80% to 19% margin of victory. The local numbers were 79% to 19%. Attorney General Alan Wilson and Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom (both Republicans) ran unopposed, but the open race for superintendent of education between Republican Ellen Weaver and Democrat Lisa Ellis was another near match. The statewide totals were 55-42 in Weaver’s favor and 55-41 in Chester County. The Commissioner of Agriculture race between incumbent Republican Hugh Weathers and third party candidates David Edmond and Chris Nelums was a 77-15-6 split in the state and was 79-12-7 in Chester.
Incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Tim Scott took a convincing 62% to 37% win in both South Carolina and Chester. The District 5 U.S. House race between incumbent Republican Ralph Norman and Democrat Evangeline Hundley was a 64-34 Norman win district-wide and 61-36 locally. Even voter turnout (50% statewide, almost 49% in Chester) was remarkably consistent on the large and local scale.
That Chester County would overwhelmingly vote Republican would have seemed unthinkable just 10 years ago. In 2004, George W. Bush became one of the first Republican presidential candidates to win Chester County but did so by just eight votes over Democrat John Kerry and failed to hit 50% of the total vote. Former President Barack Obama won Chester County in 2008 and 2012 (along with most every other Democrat on the ballot). In the latter race, he defeated Republican Mitt Romney 54% to 44% (the statewide numbers were the exact opposite) and Democrat Joyce Knott defeated Mulvaney in the county 50 to 44% (Mulvaney won 55-40 district-wide). Straight ticket party voting that year was 63-31% in the favor of Democrats (it was 59-39 in favor or Republicans last week).
However, by 2014, things began to change a bit. Nikki Haley carried the county in 2014 in her successful run for governor, Mick Mulvaney outpaced longtime incumbent 5th District U.S. Congressman John Spratt and Scott carried the county along with other members of the GOP in the years to follow. By 2016, Republicans began to carry every statewide office in Chester County voting. Erin Mosley, the current Chester County Republican Party Chair (and Chester County Councilwoman-elect) said a lot has gone into that transformation. A lot of that has come from simply engaging voters, often on a one-on-one basis.
“They could say they’re a Democrat all day long, but I’d talk to them and they really weren’t. A lot of it is just what you’re used to,” she said.
There was a perception locally that anyone with an “R” next to their name simply could not win. The straight ticket voting at that point alone was, in fact, enough to boost most any Democrat to victory. Mosley said she suspects there were actually elected Republicans, or at least people in office that held conservative views, who filed as Democrats because it represented the only real path to victory for a long time. On top of local operations, Mosley also thinks that candidates, namely former President Donald Trump, also helped.
“I think having someone at the top of the ticket who really loves their country the way they do and really fight for it made a big difference,” she said.
The change has not gone unnoticed statewide. Mosley said she received a call from State Party Chairman Drew McKissick following the election to commend she and others for their work in helping turn Chester County red.