Academic Challenge team

The Lewisville Middle School Academic Challenge team, from left, Coach Matthew Schuster, Asher McCorey, Keaton Moore, Jackson Hall, Aaliyah Peoples, Sullivan Shive, Annabella Carr, Dallas Huntington and Academic Challenge steering committee member Heather Hills.

 BY BRIAN GARNER / THE N&R

Lewisville Middle Media Specialist and Olde English Consortium (OEC) Academic Challenge steering committee member Heather Hillis wants to send a message to parents, students and anyone who’s a fan of the Academic Challenge competitions: they’re back and better than ever.

Hillis is currently seeking sponsors for the Academic Challenge Tournament, which will pit teams from Chester County, Lancaster County, York, Fort Mill, Rock Hill and Fairfield Counties competing in the Academic Challenge, a competition of knowledge like the old “College Bowl” program.

