Lewisville Middle Media Specialist and Olde English Consortium (OEC) Academic Challenge steering committee member Heather Hillis wants to send a message to parents, students and anyone who’s a fan of the Academic Challenge competitions: they’re back and better than ever.
Hillis is currently seeking sponsors for the Academic Challenge Tournament, which will pit teams from Chester County, Lancaster County, York, Fort Mill, Rock Hill and Fairfield Counties competing in the Academic Challenge, a competition of knowledge like the old “College Bowl” program.
Lewisville Middle School is in the Small Division, which is determined based on the number of students, she explained.
“There’s a tournament every year at the end of the Academic Challenge season (which began Jan. 4,) and it rotates between the counties. This year, it’s Chester County’s turn to host.”
Hillis has been tasked with securing sponsors for this year’s event, as well as organizing it, which will be held on Thursday, March 9 beginning at 9 a.m. at Harmony Baptist Church in Edgemoor.
“The 11 schools will come to the tournament that day and they will compete against each other (which is scheduled to be a double elimination tourney) and at the end of the day, there will be a tournament winner and a tournament runner-up,” Hillis said.
All Chester County middle and high schools will be participating in the tournament. Hillis is seeking businesses to sponsor the tournament for $200 per donation. By sponsoring $200 to this event, businesses will get: A business card sized advertisement on the Sponsors’ Flyer, which will be shared with all teams and posted on the Chester County School District’s web page & Facebook page and ALL Chester County School’s individual web pages and Facebook pages.
Students pay a registration fee to compete, but Hillis is seeking the additional sponsors to be able to supply the Academic Challenge competitors with snacks and water, and she would like for all participants to receive a 2023 Academic Challenge Tournament t-shirt. (Participants have never had a t-shirt printed dedicated just to an Academic Challenge Tournament).
“We haven’t done t-shirts in the past, and I would love for all the kids, even though they may not win, to still walk away with a t-shirt showing they participated in the tournament,” Hillis said.
As coaches of other competitions might say, prior to 2023, 2022 was a “rebuilding year” for Academic Challenge.
“Pre-Covid, we had a really strong student population that wanted to do AC; with Covid, we couldn’t meet in person, so we had to hold the matches virtually — it was a bit of a hassle,” Hillis said.
The program held matches, but went two years without a tournament, she said. The Academic Challenge lost a lot of students, mainly due to the difficulty of participating virtually, Hillis opines.
“That’s why I want this year’s tournament to be big. We want to build up that strong momentum that we had before. We’re back,” she said.
Businesses and industries who would like to be a sponsor should reach out to Heather Hillis at Lewisville Middle School at hhillis@chester.k12.sc.us. Deadline to sponsor the tournament is Feb. 17th.