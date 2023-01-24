The Chester County School District has a couple of career-related events planned this week.
The Career and Technology Education and college programs will be showcased on Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Chester County Career Center from 5-7 p.m. at a College and Career Fair. The event will give students a chance to investigate the college and technical training options available to them. The event will feature food trucks and there will be door prizes.
Those job seekers looking for a career with the school district will have a chance to see what the district has to offer at an All Jobs Fair on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Gateway Conference Center from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“We are looking for excellent teachers, paraprofessionals, student nutrition staff, information technology personnel, maintenance and bus drivers who are passionate & committed to teaching and believe all children can learn! Education graduates or certified teachers who believe in doing whatever it takes, are encouraged to attend the Recruitment Fair,” Chief of Human Resources, Wendell Sumter, said.
The fair is an initiative from the District as a major push to fill vacancies despite the challenges of teacher and other staffing shortages seen across the country.
Job fair attendees will have the opportunity to meet and interview with school leadership teams, as well as learn about the available opportunities for the upcoming academic year in the Chester County School District.
This is the first time that many departments of the school district: academic, student nutrition services, transportation, maintenance and IT have combined for a joint career fair. Participants include CCSD, Voorhees College, Grand Canyon University and Winthrop University.