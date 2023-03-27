Chester County Economic Development, in partnership with SC Works and Chester County Chamber of Commerce, will hold a job fair Tuesday, April 4th at Gateway Conference Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m..
Job seeker services will be available to assist anyone seeking new opportunities.
Job seekers should attend the job fair:
- Prepared to interview.
- Prepared to complete applications.
- Dressed to impress.
- Prepared to hand out multiple copies of resumes.
Parking is available to the front and sides of the Gateway Conference Center. From Hwy. 9, turn into the BP, look to the left for a road and fence, follow the fence down to the Gateway Conference Center. Entry into the Gateway Conference Center is under the covered walkway with the stone columns.
Employers attending the job fair include, but are not limited to:
- LCI-Lineberger Construction Inc.
- Schaeffler Group USA
- Guardian Industries
- South Carolina Department of Corrections
- TruVista
- Arkema
- E.J. & Gallo Winery
- SC Department of Social Services
- United Infrastructure Group
- IPEX
- Boise Cascade
- North Central Family Medical Center
- City of Chester
- New Indy Containerboard
- Faddis Concrete Products
- Elkem Silicones USA Corp.
- Hire Dynamics
- AllWays Caring Homecare
- F Schumacher & Co
- Kraft Heinz
- The Glory Network
- Giti Tires
- Sun Fiber LLC
- SC Department Of Employment & Workforce
- SC Works - Catawba
- Farm Bureau Insurance
- Addus HealthCare
- Chester County Sheriff's Office
- Onin Staffing
- York Technical College
- Rock Hill Police Department
- WGCD 104.5FM
- Carowinds
- Roseburg Forest Products
- Labor Finders- Rock Hill
- Staffmark
- Cooley Group
- Kona Ice of the Catawba River
- York County Sheriff's Office Detention Division
- Coroplast Tape Corporation
- Jones Hamilton
- Ring Container Technologies
- DHL Supply Chain
- Peak Workforce Management