Now Hiring

A prospective jobseeker fills out an application for Chester County during the 2022 job fair at the Gateway.

 File Photo

Chester County Economic Development, in partnership with SC Works and Chester County Chamber of Commerce, will hold a job fair Tuesday, April 4th at Gateway Conference Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m..

Job seeker services will be available to assist anyone seeking new opportunities.

