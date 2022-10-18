Chester County is hosting their annual Fall Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at The Gateway Conference Center. The conference center is conveniently located just off I-77 at Exit 65 at 3200 Commerce Drive, Richburg, SC 29729. Doors will open at 10:00 AM and the event will continue until 1:00 PM. Over 45 companies from Chester and surrounding counties are participating with a wide range of employment opportunities.
“We are really excited that this will be E. & J. Gallo Winery’s first regional job fair with us,” said Robert Long, director. “They have already hired over 80 folks so far for their distribution center, but they are hiring now as they ramp up production of their New Amsterdam vodka and High Noon products.”
This job fair is done in conjunction with SC Works, Chester County Chamber of Commerce, and Chester County Economic Development. SC Work will be bringing their mobile Career Coach, which can assist people with writing and printing their resumes. Their will also be a food truck.
“We have great partners with SC Works and the Chester County Chamber to make this a successful event,” said Mr. Long. “If you are looking for a job or a new career, we encourage you to attend our Fall Job Fair and tell your family and friends.”
About Chester County Economic Development
Created by Chester County in 2004, the mission of Chester County Economic Development (CCED) is to create an environment that supports existing industry expansion, encourages new industry investments, fosters entrepreneurialism, and welcomes visitation by others—all of which support the provision of public services and otherwise improves each citizen’s prosperity and overall quality of life. Since 2015, CCED has been responsible for 25 announcements with $1.03 billion in new capital investment and the creation of 1,506 jobs. For more information, visit https://choosechester.com/.