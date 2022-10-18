Chester County is hosting their annual Fall Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at The Gateway Conference Center. The conference center is conveniently located just off I-77 at Exit 65 at 3200 Commerce Drive, Richburg, SC 29729. Doors will open at 10:00 AM and the event will continue until 1:00 PM. Over 45 companies from Chester and surrounding counties are participating with a wide range of employment opportunities.

“We are really excited that this will be E. & J. Gallo Winery’s first regional job fair with us,” said Robert Long, director. “They have already hired over 80 folks so far for their distribution center, but they are hiring now as they ramp up production of their New Amsterdam vodka and High Noon products.”

