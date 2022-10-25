When he was first hired as the City of Chester’s interim administrator six months ago, Ed Driggers said part of his job was to put himself out of a job. A step towards that goal has now been taken.
Driggers, who is a former full-time Chester city administrator who recently retired after 20 successful years in Greer, was brought on in a part-time capacity following the firing of Stephanie Jackson in March. In addition to helping the City get back on track in general, which included crafting a budget and helping to fill other openings, Driggers said he wanted to help the City find a quality, full-time administrator. That entailed working with Chester City Council to develop a profile of what they want in terms of education, experience and expertise. The position was officially posted last month.
The posting states that the administrator will serve as “chief administrative officer and chief financial officer for the City of Chester” while developing and implementing policy, procedures and “responsible management of all City operations, resources and services.” Administering the budget, supervising, directing and evaluating the work of City department managers is also listed in the general statement.
Other essential function of the job include ensuring city compliance with applicable laws, ensuring employees are adequately trained and professionally developed, planning public relations, overseeing management and maintenance of the City cemetery, investigating complaints, monitoring the set-off debt program for the City and other tasks.
The minimum training required is a master’s degree in public administration or related field and four years of experience or a bachelor’s degree and six years experience or 10 years experience as a city administrator. Anyone hired for the job must become a resident of Chester County and must possess a valid driver’s license. Compensation for the position is listed between $85,000 and $125,000 annually.
Driggers recently told Chester City Council the posting had attracted a lot of interest and a high number of applicants. He allowed that many of the applicants weren’t actually qualified, but said that was expected since a “wide net” was being cast in terms of advertising the job locally, regionally and nationally.