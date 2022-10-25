When he was first hired as the City of Chester’s interim administrator six months ago, Ed Driggers said part of his job was to put himself out of a job. A step towards that goal has now been taken.

Driggers, who is a former full-time Chester city administrator who recently retired after 20 successful years in Greer, was brought on in a part-time capacity following the firing of Stephanie Jackson in March. In addition to helping the City get back on track in general, which included crafting a budget and helping to fill other openings, Driggers said he wanted to help the City find a quality, full-time administrator. That entailed working with Chester City Council to develop a profile of what they want in terms of education, experience and expertise. The position was officially posted last month.

