A Chester man was killed on Sept. 2 when the Nissan vehicle with trailer he was driving was struck by another vehicle.
According to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller, the collision happened on Friday, Sept. 2 in York County on I-77 near the 83 mile marker, about a half a mile west of Fort Lawn.
The accident took place when the driver of the 2012 Nissan towing a trailer entered I-77 at the 83 mile marker, lost control, overturned and was struck by the driver of the Chevrolet truck.
According to the York County Coroner’s Office the deceased was James Laws of Chester. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. This is a continuing investigation by the SCHP and the Coroner’s Office.